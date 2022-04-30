My plantation of 3500 tress including Miyawaki forest last monsoon.

khail007 said: Dear, though I used to value all such narratives but values most the first hand experience.

2. Make a medicine garden, plant flowering plants, sacred plants around the temple so that the flowers can be used in pooja. Plant some big trees on east snd west direction of the temple so that the shaddow of trees keep temple cool and people can seat there and enjoy.3. To Plant an orchid garden with mostly fruit trees so that in few years, everybody in township may have lots of fruits to eat. Human, animsl snd birds should have a lots of food to eat. I had a plan to plant 200 covonut trees as well but that couldn't be done because of budget constraints.4. Plant a miyawaki forest in one plot of township.5 To get other plots full of weeds cleaned and do plantation in those plots.6 Between 16 flats blocks, plant treesvin such a way that the corridor remains full of multicolor flowers through out the season. Moreover, it should have fruit trees so that people can have fruits and some plants to coock as subji. I choose Gulmahor for red flowers, paltro farm and Garmalo for yellow flowers, kesuda for safron flowers, Tebubiya for ehite flowers and ksnchnar for pink flowers. Moreover, Badam trees was selected for fruits and shaddow. Couple of pears trees , half a dozen pomegranate trees you custard apple trees, few dozens also tulsi plants, curry leave plsnts etc was planned between two residential blocks so that every resident can have fruits to eat and whole street remain green and full of multicolor flowers.Sure. I will nareate everything in detail since I have decided to narrate everything here. The difficulties I faced and how did I managed to overcome those difficulties , mistakes I made, how did I managed to create such a lush green area in unbelievably low expense.Sure.Enjoy some pictures.