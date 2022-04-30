What's new

My plantation of 3500 tress including Miyawaki forest last monsoon.

I was thinking about doing value addition to my company's 20 acre township. Because of resources scarcity, I didn't have much options to spend money to do any value addition. The idea whivh struck my mind was that I should plant few trees. As I started conceiving the idea further, It started taking concrete shape. I met one of my friend who is higjly very active in plantation and runs a NGO called Grow Native Green. He gave me lots of new ideas and information about tree plantation.

With the Idea concratized in my mind, I met my sir (Director) with a proposal to plant trees in large scale in my township. As we have land on lease, he asked me not to spend more money.

It was a big challenge. How such a large scale plantation may happen with almost no resources. I had sketced an elaborate plan for plantation as follows.

1. To plant Ashok trees, flowering trees on both side of the trees to that main entry road to township may look very beautiful. Any new entrant gets a great feeling as soon as he rnters the township.
 
I was thinking about doing value addition to my company's 20 acre township. Because of resources scarcity, I didn't have much options to spend money to do any value addition. The idea whivh struck my mind was that I should plant few trees. As I started conceiving the idea further, It started taking concrete shape. I met one of my friend who is higjly very active in plantation and runs a NGO called Grow Native Green. He gave me lots of new ideas and information about tree plantation.

With the Idea concratized in my mind, I met my sir (Director) with a proposal to plant trees in large scale in my township. As we have land on lease, he asked me not to spend more money.

It was a big challenge. How such a large scale plantation may happen with almost no resources. I had sketced an elaborate plan for plantation as follows.

1. To plant Ashok trees, flowering trees on both side of the trees to that main entry road to township may look very beautiful. Any new entrant gets a great feeling as soon as he rnters the township.
Dear, though I used to value all such narratives but values most the first hand experience.
Please keep enlighten us. Most important, difficulties you faced and solutions to overcome the difficulties.
 
2. Make a medicine garden, plant flowering plants, sacred plants around the temple so that the flowers can be used in pooja. Plant some big trees on east snd west direction of the temple so that the shaddow of trees keep temple cool and people can seat there and enjoy.
3. To Plant an orchid garden with mostly fruit trees so that in few years, everybody in township may have lots of fruits to eat. Human, animsl snd birds should have a lots of food to eat. I had a plan to plant 200 covonut trees as well but that couldn't be done because of budget constraints.

4. Plant a miyawaki forest in one plot of township.

5 To get other plots full of weeds cleaned and do plantation in those plots.

6 Between 16 flats blocks, plant treesvin such a way that the corridor remains full of multicolor flowers through out the season. Moreover, it should have fruit trees so that people can have fruits and some plants to coock as subji. I choose Gulmahor for red flowers, paltro farm and Garmalo for yellow flowers, kesuda for safron flowers, Tebubiya for ehite flowers and ksnchnar for pink flowers. Moreover, Badam trees was selected for fruits and shaddow. Couple of pears trees , half a dozen pomegranate trees you custard apple trees, few dozens also tulsi plants, curry leave plsnts etc was planned between two residential blocks so that every resident can have fruits to eat and whole street remain green and full of multicolor flowers.

Dear, though I used to value all such narratives but values most the first hand experience.
Please keep enlighten us. Most important, difficulties you faced and solutions to overcome the difficulties.
Sure. I will nareate everything in detail since I have decided to narrate everything here. The difficulties I faced and how did I managed to overcome those difficulties , mistakes I made, how did I managed to create such a lush green area in unbelievably low expense.

Sure.
Enjoy some pictures.
 

Sure.
Enjoy some pictures.

Dear, though I used to value all such narratives but values most the first hand experience.
Please keep enlighten us. Most important, difficulties you faced and solutions to overcome the difficulties.
Sure. I will nareate everything in detail since I have decided to narrate everything here. The difficulties I faced and how did I managed to overcome those difficulties , mistakes I made, how did I managed to create such a lush green area in unbelievably low expense.

Sure. I will nareate everything in detail since I have decided to narrate everything here. The difficulties I faced and how did I managed to overcome those difficulties , mistakes I made, how did I managed to create such a lush green area in unbelievably low expense.
 

Good work. India's forest cover is just about 21%, which is relatively low. So such efforts are definitely commendable.

Pakistan's forest cover is only 5%. So afforestation efforts are vital to the country's future. While individual efforts are necessary, without work at a mass scale by the government, we are unlikely to make any progress in this area. Unfortunately, the new SS government's priorities are elsewhere.
 
Chellenges and solutions.

When I asked my boss about the budget, he dropped a bombshell. He said not to spend more than Rs 50000. The plan I had in mind required atleast 5 to 7 lakh of budget. How can this be done in just 50000? I have to immediately shift the gears to highly conservative mode. How can a lots of bio mass, thousands of trees, labor transportation be managed in such a token amount? This was disappointing but I was very much determined to do it. I thought I will spend it ftom mt wallet if expenses are not approved. However, I was very sure that rvenif I over spend my boss will surely approve the expense as he is like our father and loves us all very much. However, I didn't want him to get angry on me so I decided to keep it under control.
 
Few more photos of our beautiful township to which, I am trying to make more beautiful.
 

