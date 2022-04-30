My plantation of 3500 tress including a Miyawaki forest last monsoon and plan for this monsoon.

As suggested by @Sainthood 101 to share my experience of plantation of 3500 trees in my company's 20 acre toenship, I am narrating my experience of plantation last monsoon season here.
@Sainthood 101
@Sainthood 101
I was thinking about doing value addition to my company's 20 acre township. Because of resources scarcity, I didn't have much options to spend money to do any value addition. The idea whivh struck my mind was that I should plant few trees. As I started conceiving the idea further, It started taking concrete shape. I met one of my friend who is higjly very active in plantation and runs a NGO called Grow Native Green. He gave me lots of new ideas and information about tree plantation.
With the Idea concratized in my mind, I met my sir (Director) with a proposal to plant trees in large scale in my township. As we have land on lease, he asked me not to spend more money.
It was a big challenge. How such a large scale plantation may happen with almost no resources. I had sketced an elaborate plan for plantation as follows.
1. To plant Ashok trees, flowering trees on both side of the trees to that main entry road to township may look very beautiful. Any new entrant gets a great feeling as soon as he rnters the township.
Dear, though I used to value all such narratives but values most the first hand experience.
Please keep enlighten us. Most important, difficulties you faced and solutions to overcome the difficulties.
Sure.Some pictures will be soothing.
Sure.Some pictures will be soothing.
Dear, though I used to value all such narratives but values most the first hand experience.
Please keep enlighten us. Most important, difficulties you faced and solutions to overcome the difficulties.
Commendable
Please keep us postedLots of existing things will follow. You will enjoy reading it very much. I can assure you.