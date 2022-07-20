My pind lookin like Karanchi

lastofthepatriots
Some random snaps of my cousin’s kabootar and murghay in my pind:
Kuda designed by Master craftsman from Jharanwala:
Some cocks for you boys:
Last edited:
theres no sewerage system in your village?
theres no sewerage system in your village?
Not trying to offend you just my thoughts , that pind looks like a really backward one with no sewerage facility and roads.
I've seen many pinds rain doesn't affect them this way.
not really many villages I have been to , have sewerage system...No lahori. You Lahoris eat up all the funds for Punjab.
Dengu spray is important after these monsoon rains. Make sure to use insect repellant and mortine coils during the hot nights to avoid any risk of infection.
Yes I can confirm that work too . Just seriously invest in a bottle or two of insect repellant - widely available. Failing that just use lemon and scrub your body with it at night.My uncle sprays diesel near his charpai.
I have been wondering.
The ~Rs 200/Liter diesel ?My uncle sprays diesel near his charpai.
I have been wondering.
How much has village life changed from 1800s to 1900s and now in 21st century. I cant see much differences, unless you or anybody else has noticed ?
I think the village life in 1800s and before in Mughal era, is almost the same as now.
The ~Rs 200/Liter diesel ?
Tanga's are all but extinct now in almost all of Pakistan, you can still see the odd tanga stand in some districts but that was something I always looked forward to when visiting rural Pakistan.Chaff cutters are motorized. People have tractors and motorcycles. 24/7 gas and electricity in my pind thanks to your DHA boys. My pind is literally next to BWP DHA and I’ll probably be making some haram fauji money soon when they announce Phase II and want to buy out my lands.
Tanga's are all but extinct now in almost all of Pakistan, you can still see the odd tanga stand in some districts but that was something I always looked forward to when visiting rural Pakistan.
The traditional inghiti oven, not many houses save for the most poor use one in villages now.
Do you guys still have a "hooter ho" that tubewell machine that makes a delightful "hooter hope" sound early in the morning?
Beautiful bird
