What's new

My pind lookin like Karanchi

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,954
-21
17,807
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
https://imgur.com/a/7IsxEO6

Some random snaps of my cousin’s kabootar and murghay in my pind:

https://imgur.com/a/7XhXKCS

https://imgur.com/a/TaMHcKP


Kuda designed by Master craftsman from Jharanwala:

https://imgur.com/a/OYHdaJx

Some cocks for you boys:
BA14003B-F9AE-48F5-976B-05E731799C7C.jpeg


BF49F035-66A2-4C1D-8DF2-6192FF32C982.jpeg


FAB67D5B-10E9-455A-B4C6-723B1D200EC1.jpeg
 
Last edited:
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,403
-7
10,141
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Not trying to offend you just my thoughts , that pind looks like a really backward one with no sewerage facility and roads.
I've seen many pinds rain doesn't affect them this way.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,539
168
23,108
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dengu spray is important after these monsoon rains. Make sure to use insect repellant and mortine coils during the hot nights to avoid any risk of infection.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,954
-21
17,807
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sainthood 101 said:
theres no sewerage system in your village?
Click to expand...

No lahori. You Lahoris eat up all the funds for Punjab.

SecularNationalist said:
Not trying to offend you just my thoughts , that pind looks like a really backward one with no sewerage facility and roads.
I've seen many pinds rain doesn't affect them this way.
Click to expand...

Roads are paved and there is a sewage system, it’s just archaic.
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
8,070
241
21,553
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
lastofthepatriots said:
https://imgur.com/a/7IsxEO6

Some random snaps of my cousin’s kabootar and murghay in my pind:

https://imgur.com/a/7XhXKCS

https://imgur.com/a/TaMHcKP


Kuda designed by Master craftsman from Jharanwala:

https://imgur.com/a/OYHdaJx

Some cocks for you boys:
View attachment 863383

View attachment 863384

View attachment 863386
Click to expand...
I have been wondering.

How much has village life changed from 1800s to 1900s and now in 21st century. I cant see much differences, unless you or anybody else has noticed ?

I think the village life in 1800s and before in Mughal era, is almost the same as now.

lastofthepatriots said:
My uncle sprays diesel near his charpai. :lol:
Click to expand...
The ~Rs 200/Liter diesel ?
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,954
-21
17,807
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Signalian said:
I have been wondering.

How much has village life changed from 1800s to 1900s and now in 21st century. I cant see much differences, unless you or anybody else has noticed ?

I think the village life in 1800s and before in Mughal era, is almost the same as now.


The ~Rs 200/Liter diesel ?
Click to expand...

Chaff cutters are motorized. People have tractors and motorcycles. 24/7 gas and electricity in my pind thanks to your DHA boys. My pind is literally next to BWP DHA and I’ll probably be making some haram fauji money soon when they announce Phase II and want to buy out my lands.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,539
168
23,108
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lastofthepatriots said:
Chaff cutters are motorized. People have tractors and motorcycles. 24/7 gas and electricity in my pind thanks to your DHA boys. My pind is literally next to BWP DHA and I’ll probably be making some haram fauji money soon when they announce Phase II and want to buy out my lands.
Click to expand...
Tanga's are all but extinct now in almost all of Pakistan, you can still see the odd tanga stand in some districts but that was something I always looked forward to when visiting rural Pakistan.

The traditional inghiti oven, not many houses save for the most poor use one in villages now.

Do you guys still have a "hooter ho" that tubewell machine that makes a delightful "hooter hope" sound early in the morning?
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,954
-21
17,807
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
My son receiving the news that he can no longer eat cha biskoht because of imported gormint:
9F6F6475-D2FF-45CF-A2A6-A5CEB302137A.jpeg


RescueRanger said:
Tanga's are all but extinct now in almost all of Pakistan, you can still see the odd tanga stand in some districts but that was something I always looked forward to when visiting rural Pakistan.

The traditional inghiti oven, not many houses save for the most poor use one in villages now.

Do you guys still have a "hooter ho" that tubewell machine that makes a delightful "hooter hope" sound early in the morning?
Click to expand...

We have tangas still. Also my cousin has a few horses. We ride them around in the desert. Every house in my pind have the oven, even if they have stoves. And yes we have tube well machines. Next time I’m in Pakistan, I will invite you to check out my village.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,539
168
23,108
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

KendoKhan
Look after your children.
2
Replies
15
Views
435
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
R
I feel like i did some good parenting today
Replies
9
Views
553
RayanR
R
R
  • Locked
Have you ever broken a females heart?
Replies
14
Views
182
313ghazi
313ghazi
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry her distant relative
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
خره مينه لګته وي
16 cement factories to generate Rs600bn investment: minister
Replies
0
Views
485
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom