My photos from China

xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
3,817
3
5,534
Country
China
Location
China
When I went PDF, I want to share general life from China, from my own camera ,phone and my own experience.But for time and other reasons, I open this thread now, pls forgive my bad English.

First I want to introduce myself, I borned in 1984, I have one old sister and one little sister, we are all married, my son went to the world in 2015 two month ago. So my family has 5 members now: ma mother,father, my wife, my son and me.My home, a general small vallige with 400 villagers in Shandong Province（in north China, not rich area）,every home has a Residential land about 17.5m*13m for free, my home is only a general home on my village, I started to work in 2014 at another province.

So I know rural and city life of China, I will post pics around my life, if anyone want to know any life pics about China, you can ask and I will take it and post here.
Best wishes！
 
First I move my one post from another thread, thank PDF that the system can upload pics directly now:

the rapid development of the past 35 years，every Chinese life become better and better, not only the city but also rural area，a general small vallige with 400 villagers in Shandong Province（in north China, not rich area）,every home has a Residential land about 17.5m*13m for free, my home is only a general home on my village, I started to work in 2014.11 in another province.

My grandma's(my mother's mother) old house, and I often played there 25 years ago when I was a child, and no one lived in the house since 20 years ago:

My home's house before 1990 just like this:

In 1990,my home rebuild a new house at cost 12000 Yuan, its pic(in 1990 only included the house(North house also was called main house in China 坐北朝南) in the pic not include other house) is:

In 2002，my home built the south house and the wall at cost 30000 Yuan:

In 2013.08, my home rebuilt the main house at cost 160000 Yuan, and became now's my home:



 
Nice!
The courtyard in the house is similar to what we have in India (especially in rural North India) and is called Aangan.
Also nice to see the terra cota tiles (we call it Khaprail in India) and really tells how life is quite similar in both countries.
Hoping to see more pics!
 
This clearly show ordinary Chinese are progressing very well. There's a reason why China is a 10trillion economy.
 
About two years past after last post on this thread, this summer，I come back home village again， I come back two times per year. the small village with 250m×250m area and less 400 people
IMG_20170805_130917.jpg

the only one main street of my village，about 250 meter long, many home have cars now since villagers earn more money
IMG_20170802_065241.jpg

this Hutong has 6 homes， the fist left one is my home, every Hutong linked to the main street
IMG_20170725_103000.jpg

my home
IMG_20170725_103027.jpg
 
Beautiful pictures.
Its very heartwarming to see the insides of China so close.
I must say it's not very different from India only a lot cleaner.:cheers:
 
Grevion said:
I must say it's not very different from India only a lot cleaner.
Click to expand...
Yeh India is exactly like China bar the rubbish. Sure we know. You Indian's love 'photobombing" in way designed to leech off the gloss of others. For example by hypenating India with China is just a lame attempt to milch that countries incredible economic success.

In case of Pakistan you do the same. Only in our case you want to leech off our heritage, Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Gandhara, Taxila etc. You guys have great formulae going -

For economic success milch China
For heritage milch Pakistan.
For victimhood milch Western antipathy with Muslims.
 
Kaptaan said:
Yeh India is exactly like China bar the rubbish. Sure we know. You Indian's love 'photobombing" in way designed to leech off the gloss of others. For example by hypenating India with China is just a lame attempt to milch that countries incredible economic success.

In case of Pakistan you do the same. Only in our case you want to leech off our heritage, Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Gandhara, Taxila etc. You guys have great formulae going -

For economic success milch China
For heritage milch Pakistan.
For victimhood milch Western antipathy with Muslims.
Click to expand...
Well that came out of nowhere. Whatever may be the reason for you to be so grumpy.

Nobody is attempting to 'milch' China's economic success. I don't know how that even made its way into the argument.
We have our own economic story to tell the world. What China did was quite impressive and is not easy to replicate. I was just comparing the house and society of the lower/medium middle class family in China and it is pretty similar to India.

Harappa heritage is your own.:lol:
When harappa was found there was no Pakistan. It was founded in British India. Harappa and mohen jo dharo are in Pakistan but Indus valley civilization was not limited to the present day Pakistan.

So for economic success we don't need to look up for China.
For heritage Pakistan?:omghaha:
Bro the rich culture and history of India attracts thousands of foreign visitors every year. We have adopted pretty much all of our history from pre independence to pre-Muhammad Bin Kasim while the same is not the case with you guys.

For victimhood west - let's leave it there, the lesser said the better about that thing.
 
Kaptaan said:
Don't take as personal. You know how some people have a punchbag to de-stress? Well you know what is my punching bag. Right? No harm done.
Click to expand...
How about we both stop using each other as punching bags and counter the real issues in our country.
Poverty, corruption, lawlessness, religious extremism to name a few.:-)
 
Yesterday, I come back from my hometown, a beautiful village. After Ten hours driving, 800 kilometers.
Now I Sit on the seaside, A Fourth class city of china.
IMG_20170821_175542.jpg
IMG_20170821_175548.jpg
IMG_20170821_175553.jpg
IMG_20170821_180445.jpg
 
