My photos from China

When I went PDF, I want to share general life from China, from my own camera ,phone and my own experience.But for time and other reasons, I open this thread now, pls forgive my bad English.
First I want to introduce myself, I borned in 1984, I have one old sister and one little sister, we are all married, my son went to the world in 2015 two month ago. So my family has 5 members now: ma mother,father, my wife, my son and me.My home, a general small vallige with 400 villagers in Shandong Province（in north China, not rich area）,every home has a Residential land about 17.5m*13m for free, my home is only a general home on my village, I started to work in 2014 at another province.
So I know rural and city life of China, I will post pics around my life, if anyone want to know any life pics about China, you can ask and I will take it and post here.
Best wishes！
