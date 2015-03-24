My photos from China

First I move my one post from another thread, thank PDF that the system can upload pics directly now:



the rapid development of the past 35 years，every Chinese life become better and better, not only the city but also rural area，a general small vallige with 400 villagers in Shandong Province（in north China, not rich area）,every home has a Residential land about 17.5m*13m for free, my home is only a general home on my village, I started to work in 2014.11 in another province.



My grandma's(my mother's mother) old house, and I often played there 25 years ago when I was a child, and no one lived in the house since 20 years ago:

My home's house before 1990 just like this:

In 1990,my home rebuild a new house at cost 12000 Yuan, its pic(in 1990 only included the house(North house also was called main house in China 坐北朝南) in the pic not include other house) is:

In 2002，my home built the south house and the wall at cost 30000 Yuan:

In 2013.08, my home rebuilt the main house at cost 160000 Yuan, and became now's my home: