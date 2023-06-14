My personal rant

I wake up every morning betting with Allah swt that society can not be more fukt up as it is. In the face of Allah swt, I always lose.



I go on YouTube and see endless videos of random children talking about blue pill and red pill. Some of them being faggots, while others insulting women.



As an ethnic Punjabi, when I listen to these white faggots insult women my blood boils. My father told me that in our society, the women would build the house using mud clay. My grandmother built our house with her own hands in our village. We live in that house to this day.



This is the society I am living in. The US as a country may be powerful, but it’s a country that is powerless. The new generation is disgusting not only because of their opinions but because of their behavior.



Family values, religion, and the lack of searching for a purpose makes me vomit. I was born in 1990 and the world was becoming such a wonderful place. I was excited.



Today I am absolutely disgusted. I feel like I don’t belong here. I go to work and feel so dissociated with the people I speak with.



People that I speak with seem like the spawn of the devil.



I have gotten married in 2019 and have a child. He seems so happy in Pakistan, I feel like bringing him to the US will **** his mind. In the same token I feel like him living in Pakistan he will be no different as the military elite in our country are also faggots and on the payroll of foreign faggots.



Human beings are so fucked in the head they praise AI projects that will replace their own jobs. I can’t even talk to stupid **** people like this.



I don’t know wtf I am doing here on this earth anymore. News songs or movies bring me no joy. American and or western society is no longer exciting because they are on a downward spiral.



I don’t understand wtf I am living life for anymore except that I am a Muslim and suicide is no option. Do I feel suicidal? All the fucking time. Everything disgusts me. When I wake up I feel disgusted. I don’t understand what has happened to me. Is it age or depression or what?



I don’t know wtf is going on. The world has gone crazy but maybe it’s not the world, but just me.



I’m in a very weird place right now. If any of you can relate with me, please show me a way out. I just don’t understand.