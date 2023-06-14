My personal rant

What's new

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
I wake up every morning betting with Allah swt that society can not be more fukt up as it is. In the face of Allah swt, I always lose.

I go on YouTube and see endless videos of random children talking about blue pill and red pill. Some of them being faggots, while others insulting women.

As an ethnic Punjabi, when I listen to these white faggots insult women my blood boils. My father told me that in our society, the women would build the house using mud clay. My grandmother built our house with her own hands in our village. We live in that house to this day.

This is the society I am living in. The US as a country may be powerful, but it’s a country that is powerless. The new generation is disgusting not only because of their opinions but because of their behavior.

Family values, religion, and the lack of searching for a purpose makes me vomit. I was born in 1990 and the world was becoming such a wonderful place. I was excited.

Today I am absolutely disgusted. I feel like I don’t belong here. I go to work and feel so dissociated with the people I speak with.

People that I speak with seem like the spawn of the devil.

I have gotten married in 2019 and have a child. He seems so happy in Pakistan, I feel like bringing him to the US will **** his mind. In the same token I feel like him living in Pakistan he will be no different as the military elite in our country are also faggots and on the payroll of foreign faggots.

Human beings are so fucked in the head they praise AI projects that will replace their own jobs. I can’t even talk to stupid **** people like this.

I don’t know wtf I am doing here on this earth anymore. News songs or movies bring me no joy. American and or western society is no longer exciting because they are on a downward spiral.

I don’t understand wtf I am living life for anymore except that I am a Muslim and suicide is no option. Do I feel suicidal? All the fucking time. Everything disgusts me. When I wake up I feel disgusted. I don’t understand what has happened to me. Is it age or depression or what?

I don’t know wtf is going on. The world has gone crazy but maybe it’s not the world, but just me.

I’m in a very weird place right now. If any of you can relate with me, please show me a way out. I just don’t understand.
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

Do you eat spicy food? Do you live in a big city? Do you always go through this in mornings or gather the same thoughts at sunset too? Do you eat in a healthy way? Do you keep a bodily active routine? How much screen time do you bare per day? Are you overworked or in need of vacations?

Have you shared this with your immediate family?

Sorry we need data.
 
M

Mohsin A

I couldn't have stated it better. Feel exactly the same. Its not us, its our surroundings making us feel this way. Muslims are in a constant battle living in the West as their core belief system clashes with the degeneracy spreading and being forced down the throat of everyone in the West. That shyt is even infecting Pakistan now. It's called Dajjals influence and its getting worse by the day. We just have to stand strong and be true to yourself.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

I eat spicy food.

I live in an emerging city. Not the biggest but getting huge.

These thoughts emanate in my mind at all times. It has nothing to do with mornings or evenings.

I use my hands to eat. I don’t know of a healthier or unhealthier way to eat food. I use my right hand.

I have a rowing machine which I use to excercise. I don’t lift weights because I become very aggressive/angry when I start to lift weights.

I am on the screen at all times due to my job and then looking for an outlet to decompress. Less than average compared to modern generation because I don’t use social media.

I don’t have any vaccination but have just recovered from Covid after 2 weeks.

I don’t believe I am over worked, but I am over saturated with the type of work that I do.


My immediate family does not know what I am feeling because I am a Muslim Pakistani and we are not pussies, so I keep everything to myself.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

stay together whatsoever...

for the rest.. watch his complete show. and no, he is not a rapist.. but yes house arrested..
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

I feel like at this point of my life, I am not close to my deen. I do the necessary things, but I don’t feel involved personally. Does that make sense?
 
OptiFictious

OptiFictious

I think you can visit a psychologist and/or a psychiatrist. This level of frustration seems like a clinical issue requiring counseling and/or medication - at least for short term.

For long term, I would suggest reciting Quran with translation, and listening to Islamic lectures about life and mission of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This world has always been challenging; in fact, the life of human(s) has been a trial from day one. Hence, it's important to understand our mission to stay focused admist all the clutter.
 

