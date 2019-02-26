What's new

my personal 2cent views abut air raid of IAF

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

dear friends life is so beautiful and worth to enjoy it . luckily yesterday i have to travel for a seminar today morning when i wake up in hotel news of IAF raid was waiting . but in hassle we have breakfast in lobby and then seminar begins it was very busy day still i mange to post some posts from my mobile . evening i have return flight and then finally i back home tired . but it worth to say something . all in all this seminar saved me from hell of trolling here .:partay:

i will start from quote of my favorite philosopher LAO TZU :-)
(i am not hopeless as i have no hope from beginning - lao )

since pulwama attack a 5 years old kid know that there will be no war but india will try to do something like last time hit and run or just bomb and run . congs to them they have achieved the goal . mr modi is winner all the way and indian armed forces restored the faith of their public in them as always .there was not a plan of war from day one by india it was target even some 2 km inside paksitan and india did it

on other hand those whom said a bird can not fly on LOC are still bashing on media . DGISPR giving lame excuses .
1- they show us left hand and slap us from right hand (so they have to inform you war plan ?stupid )

2- no death or property damaged bombs fall on empty land (so anyone can bomb us on empty land and as long as no one die national sovereignty can be compromised ? stupid again mr its not about loss its they crossed border is more important )


3- we will retaliate (i still remember how you guys retaliate when indians shot down our atlantic killed 16 men or when you guys retaliate osama raid or your retaliate of many nato US attacks on pakistan )

here i another factor mighty PAF . since first drone attack in 2004 killed naik mohmmad i start losing trust on them and then day by day attack after attack they have failed and failed and failed always .next 5 years until 2010 i have lost full faith in them . i have no hope from the Pakistani forces that is why i never been angry sad dissipated or feel bad now . i am enjoying my life as always . this force it totally living in some other world . nato forces were keep killing dozens of Pakistani solders on salala for over two hours . osama raid took place some 3 hours and drones keep flying 1000s of hours but this mighty force never reacted .

another hands indians already win the situation and there is no Pakistani voice on indian media all stories are as per plan and indian media convoy the massage to indian public already no one can reverse it only if PAF shot down one of them or at least fight with them then they can save face but they lost as always .they have very good chance to hot pursuit fire some missile drop some bombs on indian side at that sortie . what they did nothing nil 0.000 . that was the time which they were chest thumping since last 15 days but its missed again as always .:wave: that sortie was worth million dollars which lost doing nothing .IF paf have dropped a single bomb last night on indian side news will be india paksitan air forces attacked each other .

last dear fan boys where was your long range AWACS last night again ? the mighty saab whom can see as soon as indian aircraft took off from base ? where was radars liek tps -77 with 350km range ?where was long range SAM batteries ? no one even dare to use SPADA CROTALE LY-80 last night all these toys are for parade . don't you guys claim PAF can shot down indian fighters inside india ? while here we see you can not shot them even if they fly inside paksitan .let me remember when last time PAF shot down an indian fighter jet ? 50 years ago ? may be

now what even if PAF try to drop some bombs or paksitan army try to fire some rockets it will not be big news it will be as always .

Pakistani forces as a whole failed again because modi goal was not was he was looking for hit and run and he did it already .while Pakistanis job was not to give him chance they failed so . other question is where was PAF on LOC while we all know LOC is hot border . it not should PAF have radar info of IAF jets coming toward Pakistan some 15 minutes before they cross border ? sure IAF did not took off from border but far behind somewhere from an air base .

and last please try to drop some pay load at Indian side of border and we will see . hit the target or not indians have guts to cross LOC while you guys can not . at least show us might as much as indians showed . or make another song on PAF flying jets dropping bombs and playing gittar in front of fighters as always .
if Pakistani forces can not defend own borders why they create such proxies ? its high time they stop creating supporting Kashmirs fight or else we will loss our little remaining pride as a nation too . we have been enough humiliated by such proxies .
now you guys will keep fighting PAF fans will keep massive threads opening and all bla bla bla nothing will come out . while i will keep enjoying it :lol:
 
PurpleButcher

PurpleButcher

This deserves a +1 rating
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

10/10

Who needs Coke studio. PAF at least make good music and show shaw on Defence Day over Islamabad. No war war but song song.

 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

10/10

Who needs Coke studio. PAF at least make good music and show shaw on Defence Day over Islamabad. No war war but song song.

how they come back empty hands when inian fighter returned back ? should not they fire on them even if they were going back ?if indians don't care border then why paf did ?
 
R

RaGotimaar

Sensible honest post. On point.

Our war is on terrorism. All terrorists wherever they maybe. Hope to see indian Tejas and Pakistan JF-17 jointly flying together to kill terrorists wherever they maybe in the world in my lifetime.
No secession of land is possible. No indian government can do it as it is barred by the Indian constitution from which the government derives its power.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Remember what our Military and civilian leadership have said "We will retaliate at the time and place of our choosing P. M I. K"
dear sorry but i have right to ask you what is your age now . again my apology i want to know because then i can guess how far behind in history we can talk.:D

Sensible honest post. On point.

Our war is on terrorism. All terrorists wherever they maybe. Hope to see indian Tejas and Pakistan JF-17 jointly flying together to kill terrorists wherever they maybe in the world in my lifetime.
No secession of land is possible. No indian government can do it as it is barred by the Indian constitution from which the government derives its power.
another point why PAKISTANI FORCES - ISI supporting these groups when they can not defend them or own self ? its high time paksitan should stop proxy war for sake of saving remaining pride of nation . otherwise it will be routine we will humiliated
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

Our forces upper lot are pussies. They are only good at building housing societies, making songs, taking over civilian lands and running businesses. Every year, we pay them hundreds of billions just for "we will retaliate" shit. When will you retaliate?

images.jpg
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

We knew from day 1 the indians don't have the balls for war

All they were wanted was a way to fool their moronic public

All PAF had to do was hit them when they start their drama

The indians did nothing but bomb a field BUT it was OUR field

The gullible goofs that are the indian public might act like clapping seals but we should have been prepared for this dramabazi
 
Corona

Corona

What was the seminar about? Must have been an interesting topic.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

We knew from day 1 the indians don't have the balls for war

All they were wanted was a way to fool their moronic public

All PAF had to do was hit them when they start their drama

The indians did nothing but bomb a field BUT it was OUR field

The gullible goofs that are the indian public might act like clapping seals but we should have been prepared for this dramabazi
their goal is achieved just watch indian media . our mission was to failed them but we failed .abut target hit or not tree damaged or camp was not intention of modi too . are they stupid that a single air raid will finish jaish or LET ? no they also know it its not worth it was matter of national pride for india .
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Our forces upper lot are pussies. They are only good at building housing societies, making songs, taking over civilian lands and running businesses. Every year, we pay them hundreds of billions just for "we will retaliate" shit. When will you retaliate?

View attachment 542126
Who says they havent retaliated or wont retaliate

The U.S is looking to tuck tail and run from Afghanistan is our part in that retaliation for U.S dopey actions

This month indians have been running from pillar to post like a tit in a trance making major mistakes and losing soldiers and officers like they were nothing, is our part in that retaliation

Lets not over play or underplay both ate stupid
 
