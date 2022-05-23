My nine-year journey from Youthiya to Patwari​

One thing..speedy pictureof Shahbaz Shareef is shatteredHis unicornstatus was severely damaged in the last 30days and if elections happen in time less then 6 months he will face the damage unless incredible TV shows are created..which will require a lot of capital and banning YouTube etcIf more then 6 months then he may get lucky like in 2015-18 when oilprices were historically low.If today Ukraine and Russia sign a peace deal oil prices will drop by half in a day and 1/3 in 1 month(40 from 120)This will make CAD +tive, we may not even need IMF, export/remitteences doubles in last 4 years