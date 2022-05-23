My nine-year journey from Youthiya to Patwari​

ziaulislam
PHOTO: FILE
My nine-year journey from Youthiya to PatwariA friend asked me, “do you think Nawaz and Shehbaz are better options than Imran?” And it breaks my heart to say “Yes”
Nzaar IhsanMay 20, 2022
Nine years ago I registered myself as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, donated money to PTI for jalsas, flew to Pakistan to vote, and drove neighbours to polling stations. At the time, I was disappointed when Imran Khan lost the elections in 2013 (especially after that dramatic fall and impassioned speech from the hospital bed).
I didn’t understand when people older than me said "he won’t be able to do it". Little did I know that complaining atop a container and talking about best practices from London to New York to Riasat-e-Madina is easy. Getting things done is not.
A friend recently asked me,
It breaks my heart to say, “Yes”.“So do you think Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are better options than Imran?”
Let me explain.
1. Incompetence vs corruption
Against all my ideals, I’ve been forced to accept the fact that the cost of incompetence is greater than the cost of corruption. I say that because PTI’s solution to corruption was to stop everything. They stopped the progress being made on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to save perhaps a hundred million in corruption, but we lost billions as the country suffers from a lack of power and infrastructure. The ruling PTI cancelled Lahore waste collection contracts with a Turkish company because someone supposedly had a commission. The result: huge dumps of garbage in Lahore since the new company does not have the equipment needed to do the job at hand.
PTI also installed Usman Buzdar as the chief minister of Punjab. What’s the point of an honest CM who can’t get stuff done? Ask any bureaucrat in Pakistan and they will say that “Punjab speed” is gone, and the bureaucracy is afraid of taking decisions and sticking their neck out to get stuff done.
2. Convictions vs media trials
Media trials about billions in supposed accounts continued to no end, but there were zero convictions in four years. What use is an executive that can’t get things done? It’s been four years and we are still waiting for the video proof of Rana Sanaullah being some sort of "Colombian drug lord". And to those who say courts are corrupt and/or siding with the Sharifs, these are the exact same courts that removed Nawaz (ironically, not for corruption but for an iqama that mentioned an undeclared 10,000 Dirham salary).
3. Lies, u-turns and fake promises vs the truth
This whole American conspiracy is such fake news that even Insafians don’t believe it. When the United States (US) topples governments, it uses wars, assassinations, covert agencies, and more – not official diplomatic meetings. But Imran seems to have perfected the art of repeating lies and fake lofty claims until they are perceived as true. Remember the “35 punctures” allegation? After months of protests and demands for a judicial commission, when proven false, Imran simply dismissed the matter altogether.
Also, remember when Imran said that metro buses were of no importance since nations are not built upon such things? Ironically, the second metro bus in Pakistan was launched by PTI in Peshawar, after years of delays. Imran had also initially said that he was against giving dual nationals seats in the cabinet, so let’s not even get into that list. Other famous phrases at the time were, “we will not use private jets”, “we will finish corruption in 90 days, or “we will run Lahore like London and Karachi like New York”. What did we get? Buzdar and garbage dumps for Lahore, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Karachi with broken roads and a return of street crime.
4. Container vs PM House
Four years ago, Imran would say:
Imran’s government witnessed one train tragedy after another, yet no resignations. He promised transparency, yet it’s been four years and PTI refuses to divulge the sources of foreign funding. What are they hiding?“All over the world, just on an incident of railway accidents, minister resigns. This is real democracy”.
In their naivety, the ruling PTI delayed approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and later on crumbled due to the tough conditions. Imran, ironically, has the dubious honour of adding more to the external debt of Pakistan than any government in the history of our country. The total external debt was $48 billion in 2013 and $70 billion in 2018. By 2021 it was at $130 billion.
5. Corruption vs more corruption
Pakistan’s ranking in Transparency International’s Corruption Index, which Imran loved to quote from atop the container, worsened during his tenure. Ironically, the same index improved our ranking from 2013 to 2018 during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) time. And Imran’s response to all this? Silence.
It’s also rich that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) rules were changed during Imran’s government to allow him to pay a fine of Rs12 lakh and get his (otherwise illegally built) Bani Gala home regularised.
Let’s not even get into why he felt the need to buy foreign gifts at steep discounts and sell them abroad, or the corruption of his cronies.
6. Foreign relations vs khuddar qoum
Imran certainly has the looks, the charisma and the extempore speaking skills of a global leader. But his foot somehow always ends up in his mouth. What “free foreign policy” does he claim to spearhead when he couldn’t even get on a plane to Kuala Lumpur for a summit at the invitation of Turkey and Malaysia? By promising to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit, he first upset Saudi Arabia (a key financier in tough times). Then he embarrassed Mahatir Mohamad and Recep Erdogan by not going.
He upset China by his attitude towards CPEC, and then upset the US by visiting Russia as it began its attack on Ukraine. We really gained nothing from any of this. In his populist bluster of “Look at Cuba and Iran!” (which had tiny populations, unconditional Soviet support, and massive oil wealth) he doesn’t realise that we wouldn’t survive a month if the US places trade sanctions on us, or blocks our textile exports.
7. Cult and chaos vs the Constitution
Imran has spawned a dangerous cult. Anybody not supporting PTI is a thief or a traitor. Dissent is not tolerated. Many, many governments have lost their jobs in Pakistan, rightly or wrongly. They all leave to fight another day. Imran refused to leave and created a constitutional crisis, in the centre and in Punjab. It’s unthinkable for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or PML-N to do this. Imran did so, twice, and it’s somehow okay because “Nawaz Sharif chor hai (is a thief)”. Imagine a world where Imran wins the election, has a majority in parliament, and PML-N refuses to leave the government.
Chaos, rioting, or martial law is what PTI seems to crave. As Muhammad Hanif wrote in The Guardian,
8. The good vs the bad“The masses, it appears, were not really clamouring for a revolution but for electricity.”
Let’s give credit for the good things done. Remittences and exports rose (but so did imports, since our exports are import driven), and tax collection improved. The Sehat card was also a much-needed initiative. But it was too little, too late, and probably at too much cost in terms of inflation and the burden on the population.
9. Imran Khan opposition ki jaan
I do believe Imran makes a great opposition leader. His all talk approach is perfect for that role and keeps the government in check. He’s good at complaining, so let him do that forever please.
But when it comes to getting things done, I’ll (reluctantly) take “Punjab Speed”.
PML-N supporters see and admit their faults. Many acknowledge their flaws and their corruption. They are seen as a lesser evil at best, or corrupt dynasties at worst. And nobody doubts Shehbaz’s administrative skills. Imran’s supporters, on the other hand, only see a messiah, a saviour. One who can do no wrong. In reality, they’re all the same: power hungry liars who allow themselves and their cronies varying degrees of corruption. And if they’re all the same, I’ll take the ones who get stuff done.
Like my uncle said:
So I say (sheepishly):“He won’t be able to do it!"
“They take but they also give!"
WRITTEN BY:
Nzaar Ihsan
The writer is a is a banker by day and aspiring writer by night. He currently lives and works in Dubai, UAE.
The views expressed by the writer and the reader comments do not necassarily reflect the views and policies of the Express Tribune.
