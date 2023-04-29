My National Defense University Days

Its such a shame that an army which lost all the wars and regularly reducing the size of country since 47 but never shied away from ruling the country directly and indirectly. An army which is involved in all kinds of businesses but couldn't defeat terrorism in 18 years and still planning to launch yet another offensive against terrorism.



An army which couldn't provide the basic security to provincial election but still people on its payroll keep telling us how this great colonial institution is actually a blessing for the nation.