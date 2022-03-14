My Naani(Grandmother) is ill, please pray for her

MultaniGuy
My Naani is sick because of old age, she is currently 87.
My mother rushed to Islamabad and Rawalpindi to take care of her since February 20th.
My mother is coming to join me back in Toronto on March 19th.
Wishing to know more of you guys personally.
Take care,
MultaniGuy
