My Naani(Grandmother) is ill, please pray for her

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
My Naani is sick because of old age, she is currently 87.

My mother rushed to Islamabad and Rawalpindi to take care of her since February 20th.

My mother is coming to join me back in Toronto on March 19th.

Wishing to know more of you guys personally.

Take care,

MultaniGuy
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Will pray for her my brother Allah give her Shifah.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
Thank you guys for your kind words.

I have been on this forum since the mid-2000's.

I just got a new profile since 2017.
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

Sep 21, 2018
My Allah (SWT) grant her shifa. Ameen.
 

