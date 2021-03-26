My mother passed away today, the last of my family.

I'm being left alone at 30.



Covid complications coinciding with cancer treatment left her no chances.



My father died in 2017, at 56. Rigorous of doing business, and running the company took their toll. The last grandparent in 2019.



The closest people to me helped to me to trace my relatives. We found that except for a grandfather on my mother's side, nobody ever had siblings, and their descendants have since immigrated to places most unfathomable, including South Asia, some even reaching South America.



Parents always took pride in moving to the West as if it was an achievement of a lifetime.



It's terrible to imagine that only persons invited to funeral now are completely unrelated.



O People, Take care of your families.