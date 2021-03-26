What's new

My mother passed away today, the last of my family.

I'm being left alone at 30.

Covid complications coinciding with cancer treatment left her no chances.

My father died in 2017, at 56. Rigorous of doing business, and running the company took their toll. The last grandparent in 2019.

The closest people to me helped me to trace my relatives. We found that except for a grandfather on my mother's side, nobody ever had siblings, and their descendants have since immigrated to places most unfathomable, including South Asia, some even reached South America.

Parents always took pride in moving to the West as if it was an achievement of a lifetime.

It's terrible to imagine that only persons invited to funeral now are completely unrelated.

O People, Take care of your families.
 
my dad is having heart operation to day. my advice is have lots of children.
 
I am very sorry to hear of your loss, my deepest condolences

k.
 
Sad indeed.

My younger brother died few months ago. I miss him every day, every night with tearful eyes.
People take care of your love ones. once they gone, they are gone, left are life time sadness and regrets.
 
Sorry to read about this loss. My condolences. May she, as well as your other relatives mentioned, rest in peace inshAllah.


Ditto. To you also, my deep condolences. May he rest in peace, inshAllah.
 
My condolence's about your parents, have Allah ease the pain for you brother.
May Allah grant him shifa and good health.
 
I can sympathize with you and offer you my condolences and some advise. You are 30 and young, you can do anything in the world. It's hard to see the loved one's go but you have to stand tall and strong. Lastly, without going into too many details, there may be people in much worst condition than you are. I know some people who've lost all the family (deaths), their children in divorce and the money too. And they are struggling and surviving. You need to focus on you and be strong.
 
I'm sorry to hear that brother. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Stay strong.
 
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return)
 
My condolences

I can relate lost my mom to cancer though long before this current pandemic
 
Viper has said wisely. May your parents rest in peace and May you have strength to withstand your losses. Steadfast, do good work (charity, helping elderly, etc) for your parent and work towards your own family.
Death is a reality so brace yourself for this difficult time, and lastly sooner everyone will meet his end.
 
