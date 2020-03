My Life in Iran During Coronavirus

Despite being hard hit by Covid-19, human kindness prevails

The anonymous ATM machine disinfecters: People have been photographed voluntarily disinfecting ATMs and providing homemade tools to limit spread of the virus.

People leaving unused plastic gloves on public garbage bins for rummagers and garbage and recycling collectors.

The voluntary translation of coronavirus instructions by a Chinese alumna of the University of Tehran, and another group of Chinese people and Iranian language students studying Chinese who are working hard to translate more information about the virus and its prevention from Chinese into Farsi.

The people of Kakhk, Razavi Khorasan, a tiny agricultural town near the Afghanistan border, who have delivered gloves, homemade masks, and ethyl alcohol to each home.

Landlords waiving two months of shop rent for their tenants.

Microbiology specialists volunteering to work on coronavirus tests.

A group of people gathering volunteers to make masks and full-body protective gear for health care workers.

A campaign to help the people who have been destroyed by the economic crash.

Regular people donating to support flood victims in Iran, despite the pressing nature of the coronavirus affecting everyone.

The government giving everyone with existing home internet accounts 100 GB of free ADSL internet for two weeks so people can stay at home and work and not be tempted to go out.

The dancing medical staff and singers in the hospitals trying to keep everyone’s morale high.