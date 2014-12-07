My Latest Purchase: BMAX MaxBook Y11 Laptop

It's actually purchased for wife. About $375 total from Ebay. The specs given below as well as a video review. She needed a lightweight 2 in 1 laptop which would run Windows, wouldn't be too expensive, had enough RAM and storage, had certain desired form factors (tent/display/laptop). The laptop to be used during travel and bed-time browsing. And, if needed, could also be used for actual work using MS Office etc.I find the Windows PCs to be capable of a lot of things. In fact, once on a cruise, I installed a software and made the laptop to be a WIFI hotspot to share my internet connection with friends. Such versatility at often low price points! Both Chromebooks and iPADs would bring in too many restrictions or workarounds. Besides, I hate Apple Inc!1.Windows 10 OS.Windows 10 brings back the popular Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you mark up Website on your screen2.Intel Celeron Processor N Series N4120 Quad Core Four Thread 1.1GHz,up to 2.6GHz.Ultra-low-voltage platform and quad-core processing provide maximum high-efficiency power to go3. Intel 9th Gen U image 600.On-processor image with shared video memory provide high image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming4. 11.6 inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1080 Resolution.Boasts impressive color and clarity and IPS technology provides wide viewing angles5. 8GB LPDDR4 RAM for Advanced Multitasking.Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your game, photos and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.6. 256GB SSD Storage Capacity.Provides room to store pictures, videos, music and more7. Front Camera for Photos and Face-to-face Chat,0.2MP front camera lets you capture memorable moments or chat8. Dual Band 2.4GHz / 5.0GHz WiFi.Allows you to connect to the Web while within range of an available wireless network9. Pressable full-fit screen.Offer you an amazing operation experience and good visionHard Drive Type: SSDDisplay Ratio: 16:9Port: Mini MIVideo Memory Capacity: Main memory allocated memoryimage Card Model:for Intel(R) imageType: UltraslimModel Number: Intel Celeron Processor N Series N4120Hard Drive Capacity: 256GBOperating System: Windows 10Feature: BluetoothFeature: CameraRAM: 8GBPanel Type: IPSAverage Battery Life(in hours): 26.6Wh(7000mAh/3.8V)Vidcolour:Silvermaterial:Aluminum alloysize:274.5 x 187 x 13 mm