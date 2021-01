They should have referendum for Khalistan, Tamil Nadu, Best Bengal and Keerala I am confident all these states want nationhood of their own. This people are forced upon each other in a country that shouldn't have been a country in the first place because this is a continent and everyone feels marginalized and wants his own sovereignity this is essential and unnegotiable for any human being. Forcing them upon each other is like taking away from their uniqueness, cultural identity, traditions and customs and most of them are not even the same race let alone same mother tongue.



The British are the worst colonizers in history and ruthless they left in a hurry and left things in ruinous and end up making a continent divided like africa into one country. It's the legacy of Sykes-Picot that is still messing peoples lives up unnecessarily