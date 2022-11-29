‘My investor is my master’: Shehbaz seeks Turkish investment - Foreign News - observerbd.com Nov 26: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday made a pitch to Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in a 10,000-megawatt solar power project for Pakistan, saying \

Nov 26: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday made a pitch to Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in a 10,000-megawatt solar power project for Pakistan, saying "".The premier sought the investment while addressing a meeting of the Pakistan-Turkiye Business Council in Istanbul, where he reached later for a two-day visit.He told the investors that his government was resolved to cut down "very expensive" imports of oil and petroleum products, on which $27 billion was spent last year. "."So, he explained, his government had invited foreign investment at a conference in Islamabad around a month and a half ago for a 10,000MW solar power project.PM had given approval for the execution of the solar project in September as part of measures to reduce the import bill."It's not just a paper, or a talk, or a feasibility," he said about the project today. "I, along with my colleagues, [�] am committed to this philosophy that we shall implement this scheme with in letter and spirit with our own resources,."He assured the investors that the Pakistan government would create a conducive, enabling and friendly environment for them to invest in the project.We will move forward with this commitment that my investor is my master. And that's what I believe - not from today but from ages - and that's what we are going to implement in times to come," he convinced his audience.," he urged them, announcing that his government would be organizing a special conference for "my Turkish brothers and sisters" where a presentation would be given on the plan for the project.He also assured the investors that speedy payments to them would be ensured."It will be a complete departure from the past. Within 60 days, Turkish, and of course all international investors, will be paid without recourse to any third party," he said, adding that the payments would be speedy and transparent.The premier said believed it would be a "gateway for a new order in Pakistan" and allow the country to save billions of dollars by cutting down on fuel imports.. Come to Pakistan and, I will show you that, God willing, we will be great partners in this great investment portfolio, which will be a win-win situation," he urged the investors. "." -DAWNIf Indian friends like Jindal start investing in Pakistan, that means we will have Indian masters ?