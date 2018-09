I agree. Pakistan can aim higher than Indonesia.



2018-2028 - Fix economy and reach growth levels to sustain rapid development and job creation. Ages 5+ enter education system which is functional. Population control.



2028-2032 - Post year on growth of 8% plus and become a Malaysia like country. Still a bit poor but with heavily developed centres, cleaaaaannnn streets. Crime reaches new lows. Begin rapid industrialization.



2032-2042 - Start becoming service focused industry, maturing into complex exports. AI and machine learning software etc whatever is the flavor of 2030s. Settled job ecosystem and tax system leading to lower end of society to become uplifted by benefits and freebies.



2042-2052 - Focus on total cleanliness an educated employed workforce needs and deserves. Clean streets. Skyscraper cities. People living out the city might still be poor but poor now is not being able to afford satellite tv subscription. Pakistan no longer has dirty streets.



So by 2052 its a possibility to become a country like Spain/Italy/Greece.

