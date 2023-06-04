What's new

"My Hindu girlfriend was confronted by her Indian coworker about dating a Muslim guy in USA"

I (24) am an Indian Muslim pursuing my master's degree in USA. I've been in relationship with a Hindu girl (25) for the past 6 years. We met in India and we both study in USA now albeit in different cities. She works in a different city and I intend to join her after my course. Apparently when she was hanging out with a few coworkers she told them she was dating me after which one guy in particular met her when she was leaving and tried to persuade her on how Muslim guys entrap Hindu girls, all Muslims are terrorists, Muslims don't study and they get paid to lure Hindu girls etc. That guy told my GF that I might be faking my qualifications and intentions for the sole purpose of converting and harming her. I'm honestly tired of this bullshit. This is not the first time she has to hear all this. We both don't believe in religion. We thought moving to USA will help us get rid of all these stupid conspiracy theories but somehow the virus is being exported to other countries as well. Mind you this guy is currently working in an MNC and completed masters from a top 50 US University. He even had the audacity to tell her that it was his job as a fellow Hindu to protect her and told her he would help her get rid of me if required. When will all this end? Someone judged me only with my name without knowing any of by background.

How can someone harbour so much hate for another person who they have never met? If this is the mentality among the affluent so called liberal class of India I dread of the situation back in India.


https://www.reddit.com/r/india/comments/13svj4k
 
Predd said:
He even had the audacity to tell her that it was his job as a fellow Hindu to protect her and told her he would help her get rid of me if required.
"Protection" in this context means forcing Hindu girls to stick to Hindu lesser men. It's less about hate and more about losing their women to Muslims and Whities (in the West) when they are allowed to choose freely.
 

