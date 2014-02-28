What's new

My God ! > China bubonic Plague : Black death fears SOAR as cases reach highest in decades ( Sep 2020 )

Chanakyaa

Chanakyaa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2009
6,457
-36
10,695
Country
India
Location
India
China bubonic plague: Black death fears SOAR as cases reach highest in decades
CHINA's fears are escalating over the possible spread of the bubonic plague as an expert warns of the "thoroughly unpleasant disease".
By MANON DARK
PUBLISHED: 01:56, Fri, Sep 11, 2020 | UPDATED: 01:56, Fri, Sep 11, 2020

This month, a 38-year-old man died from the bubonic plague in Mongolia’s Zavkhan province after eating marmot meat.
In August, China’s Inner Mongolia region reported two deaths to the deadly disease.
The fatalities prompted authorities to enforce partial lockdowns and quarantine local residents.
In total, Mongolia has recorded 18 suspected cases of the bubonic plague this year.
PROMOTED STORY

BREXIT BULLETIN: Sign up for our special edition newsletter with exclusive insight from this week's crunch talks
China’s president Xi Jinping speaks during the during summit


China’s fears are escalating over the possible spread of the bubonic plague (Image: getty)

Officials have said at least 17 out of Mongolia’s 21 provinces have the potential to become a source of a bubonic plague outbreak.

Mongolia has been living with the deadly disease for centuries as the country eats meat from marmots as a delicacy.
The rodent is a carrier of the plague due to infected fleas.

But bans on hunting and trading marmots has not deterred people in Mongolia from consuming the infected meat.
READ MORE: China's black death terror spreads as THIRD death sees pandemic fear

Bubonic plague smear

Mongolia recently reported its third death from the bubonic plague this year (Image: getty)

Health experts have said there are only rare cases of human-to-human transmission of the deadly disease.
Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton in the UK, told MailOnline: “Bubonic plague is a thoroughly unpleasant ...
“However, it is not going to become a global threat like we have seen with COVID-19.
“Bubonic plague is transmitted via the bite of infected fleas, and human to human transmission is very rare.”
DON'T MISS
Bubonic plague: Is the bubonic plague back, and is there a cure? [UPDATE]
Bubonic plague horror: US reports first human plague case in years [INSIGHT]
China bubonic plague spreads: Second village SEALED OFF [ANALYSIS]
Chinese authorities cleaning the streets from plague

China’s Inner Mongolia region reported two deaths to the deadly disease (Image: getty)
Bubonic Plague was one of the most devastating diseases in human history.

The deadly infection killed around 100million people in the 14th century.

The plague also comes in other forms including the enteric plague, pneumonic plague and septicemic plague.
The bubonic plague is the most common form of the disease that people can get.

Its name originates from the symptoms it causes including painful, swollen lymph nodes or “buboes” in the armpit or groin.
China news: A marmot

Marmots are a carrier of the plague due to infected fleas (Image: getty)

Between 2010 to 2015, there were 584 deaths from the disease and 3,248 reported cases worldwide.
In the Middle Ages, the bubonic plague was referred to as the “Black Death” due to the gangrenous blackening and death of body parts.

An infected person usually becomes ill within two to six days after catching the disease.
Other symptoms include chills, fever, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
The deadly disease can also affect a person’s lungs causing chest pain, coughs and difficulty breathing.


www.express.co.uk

China bubonic plague: Black death fears SOAR as cases reach highest in decades

CHINA's fears are escalating over the possible spread of the bubonic plague as an expert warns of the "thoroughly unpleasant disease".
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk
 
Whirling_dervesh

Whirling_dervesh

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2014
704
1
1,299
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Pathetic.

Should get an instant pan for posting express articles.

You have a world war 3 every day of the week in that toilet paper excuse of a newspaper.

Op should be ashamed of herself
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
powastick ‘Thank God this didn’t start in India’: Jim O’Neill praises China’s coronavirus response COVID-19 Coronavirus 65
beijingwalker N. Nazarbayev : Russia and China are neighbors given by the God Central & South Asia 8
haidian Oroqen people in N China's Inner Mongolia honor the god of fire China & Far East 1
beijingwalker China's violent Christian cult: Church of Almighty God - BBC News China & Far East 25
艹艹艹 China Research super weapon "the rod of god" China & Far East 0
E China's new 3D animation: Little Door Gods, compared to Pixar China & Far East 11
cirr God Particle hunt: China to build new collider 60 times faster than the present one Technology & Science 0
N.Siddiqui India's GDP Crash: Act of God? Or Act of Fraud? Central & South Asia 2
V Heer khan who abused hindu gods arrested Central & South Asia 122
masterchief_mirza "Gift from God".... Middle East & Africa 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top