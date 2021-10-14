My glorius leader(Maryum safder nawaz) visited by our great friend(Us affair attache). imran khan your days are numbered now.

ziaulislam
Respect
Love her Calibri font tactics.. It was stroke of genious
I do it nowa days my self in late submissions just back date them
You can thank the Gulami loving awam for thatThis Woman has grown to powerful in Pakistan it is actully scary she even has impunity and can say whatever she wants. At this point She is holding the country hostage
The C word is true definition of Pakistani awam.You can thank the Gulami loving awam for that
She gets the power from people like me.This Woman has grown to powerful in Pakistan it is actully scary she even has impunity and can say whatever she wants. At this point She is holding the country hostage. The ethablishment can't do anything about her or even question the slightest in the mildest form anything relating to her
Ofocurse she is loved by the all strong central punjabFrom an external perspective, she seems to be a deflated opposition leader. This is not very different from Rahul/Priyanka in Indian opposition.
Why do you guys think that she has serious influence?
May be but on other hand, let's not compare media campaign with real Awam support which might no exist like history.You can thank the Gulami loving awam for that
We love her especially people of punjab
Oh yes the great Calibiri queen will transform Pakistan into a major economic power, Patwaris will enjoy unlimited prosperity she will transform Pakistan army into Pakistani policeView attachment 784981
@The Eagle this fellow is showing his usual racial tendencies plz stop him before he go all out "flogging" himself in publicOfocurse she is loved by the all strong central punjab
I hope your right bro, because I fear if we turn back to the same old.May be but on other hand, let's not compare media campaign with real Awam support which might no exist like history.
How glorious leader health was in danger..how can guy with heart disease survive those pakistani prisons without AC and biryani..well we had biryani thanks to maryum nawaz bringing food but AC was still an issueOut of all convicts locked in the pakistani prisons why would a sitting p.m allow only navaz sharif to exit the country in a v.i.p manner citing dubious scenarios while stops his brother afterwards who is still facing trail even though he was leaving with the same court's order which the pti regime accuses of being partial ?
Did some deal got sabotaged?
People are led to believe that Punjab population controls electoral fortunes in Pakistan (like UP does for India). You seem to say that this is not true.Ofocurse she is loved by the all strong central punjab
She has same number of votes as IK but these votes are from central punjab educated masses not backwards pathans or saraiki people