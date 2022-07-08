My Friend, Abe San", Indian PM Modi pens down his feeling in a blog in the aftermath of demise of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

"Our visit to Toji temple in Kyoto, our train journey on the Shinkansen, our visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Ganga Aarati in Kashi, the elaborate tea ceremony in Tokyo,the list of our memorable interactions is indeed long," PM Modi in his blog "My friend, Abe SanQuietly and without fanfare, and overcoming hesitation at home and scepticism abroad, he transformed Japan’s strategic engagement, including in defence, connectivity, infrastructure and sustainability: PM ModShinzo Abe's assassination: Nepal, Bhutan announce one day of national mourning on SaturdayIndia's Presidential House (Rashtrapati bhawan) cancels Change of Guard Ceremony due on Saturday as the country marks a day of mourning in the aftermath of Shinzo Abe's assassination. The ceremony was to take place on the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.