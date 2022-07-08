What's new

My Friend, Abe San", Indian PM Modi pens down his feeling in a blog in the aftermath of demise of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,253
-19
9,807
Country
India
Location
India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545418139055554560

"Our visit to Toji temple in Kyoto, our train journey on the Shinkansen, our visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Ganga Aarati in Kashi, the elaborate tea ceremony in Tokyo,the list of our memorable interactions is indeed long," PM Modi in his blog "My friend, Abe San

Quietly and without fanfare, and overcoming hesitation at home and scepticism abroad, he transformed Japan’s strategic engagement, including in defence, connectivity, infrastructure and sustainability: PM Mod

Shinzo Abe's assassination: Nepal, Bhutan announce one day of national mourning on Saturday



India's Presidential House (Rashtrapati bhawan) cancels Change of Guard Ceremony due on Saturday as the country marks a day of mourning in the aftermath of Shinzo Abe's assassination. The ceremony was to take place on the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545409712338128897
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Modi one of my most dependable friends, PM Shinzo Abe vows to be a "friend of India for life"
Replies
9
Views
641
Aryan0395
Aryan0395
xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
2K
Markandeya
M
D
In Trump’s America, the H-1B dream has turned into a bureaucratic nightmare for skilled Indians
Replies
2
Views
586
pakpride00090
P
The_Showstopper
Inverted Indian flag hoisted in ASEAN summit; Japanese PM notices, PM Modi finds nothing amiss
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
5K
ASHARR
A
sree45
Modi lands in Japan, Abe walks the distance to bond with him
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
140
Views
14K
kawaraj
kawaraj

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom