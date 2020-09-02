My first novel released! Need your support!

The BrOkEn HeArT
Mar 17, 2015
Hi all,
I am happy to announce that my first novel book has been released. It is now available on amazon and other platforms. The novel name is "A BOY IN A WONDERLAND"
As this is my first novel, so I need your support guys. If you can't buy, atleast give a good rating after clicking the link. It wil help me a lot.
About the book- This novel is for people who are losing hope and courage to live, and feeling depressed because of personal life sufferings.
Storyline - "Rick's desire to achieve anything, even after losing everything, never ended. He lost his family and love, and due to circumstances, one day he found himself in the middle of nowhere, that he had to take care of an orphan kid. So he left his home and city in search of a new life. Did he find the new life? Plz read the book to know the answer. "
You can ask me any question about the book frankly in the thread.
Here's the link- https://www.amazon.in/Boy-Wonderlan...ds=a+boy+in+wonderland&qid=1603433519&sr=8-2#
Plz click the link and give the book good rating.
