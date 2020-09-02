What's new

My first novel released! Need your support!

The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

Hi all,
I am happy to announce that my first novel book has been released. It is now available on amazon and other platforms. The novel name is "A BOY IN A WONDERLAND"
As this is my first novel, so I need your support guys. If you can't buy, atleast give a good rating after clicking the link. It wil help me a lot.

About the book- This novel is for people who are losing hope and courage to live, and feeling depressed because of personal life sufferings.

Storyline - "Rick's desire to achieve anything, even after losing everything, never ended. He lost his family and love, and due to circumstances, one day he found himself in the middle of nowhere, that he had to take care of an orphan kid. So he left his home and city in search of a new life. Did he find the new life? Plz read the book to know the answer. "

You can ask me any question about the book frankly in the thread.

Here's the link- https://www.amazon.in/Boy-Wonderlan...ds=a+boy+in+wonderland&qid=1603433519&sr=8-2#
Plz click the link and give the book good rating.
 
Pardon me, but that sounds very boring. It would be dishonest of me to give it a five star rating simply because you ask me to. Spending money isn't a game. Every penny counts
 
@Osiris @Jazzbot @Liquidmetal @IceCold @The Accountant @The Eagle @jamahir @Joe Shearer @Patriot forever @Jugger @Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 @Jungibaaz @HAIDER @Ghareeb_Da_Baal @ghauri05 @ghazi52 @AgNoStiC MuSliM @mastaan @masterchief_mirza @BLACKEAGLE @Zarvan @Norwegian @ARMalik @Imran Khan @Spring Onion @jhungary @Eagl3Eyes @Eagle.eye @BHarwana @Dubious @BATMAN @WAJsal @waz @Irfan Baloch @LeGenD @Water Car Engineer @ghost250 @Zapper @Khan vilatey
Its ok mate
 
Can you share your experience of writing this novel. How many days it took, what motivated you, why you chose this title etc etc
 
Nice to hear that, congrats bro....

By they way how do you do to get it published ?? Do you use Indian or US publisher ??? Can you give us story about the effort you do to make the publisher agree to publish your book ??

I need to ask this since my sister also has finished writing a novel but get difficulty to find any publisher that is willing to publish her book

My friend also has made a novel in English but can only put it on a free website that any one can read freely
 
wow man i would love to read something positive from you without trolling :lol:
 
Here's the my interview with Wordpress..
A Boy in a Wonderland by Sagar Allone

About the book- “Rick’s desire to achieve anything, even after losing everything, never ended. He found himself in the middle of nowhere where he had to take care of an orphan kid. He …
It took me atleast 4 months to write this novel. As this stroy was going around in my head for years, hence I took not much time as idea was already developed in my mind.
The title, "A BOY IN A WONDERLAND" , suits the storyline as the character of the story is an exceptional character in this world. So for him, this world was a wonderland.
Actually, Indians love reading books. That's why here are many authors and many publishing houses who can help you to publish your book. There are two types of publishing house, one is self publishing and second are established publications. If you're a new author, it is very difficult to publish your book through Establish publications. So i will recommend you to go with self-publishcation house. I can give you a reference for the good publications who can publish your book without much questioning.
Thanks man
 
