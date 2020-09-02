My first novel released! Need your support!

Signalian said: Can you share your experience of writing this novel. How many days it took, what motivated you, why you chose this title etc etc Click to expand...

A Boy in a Wonderland by Sagar Allone About the book- “Rick’s desire to achieve anything, even after losing everything, never ended. He found himself in the middle of nowhere where he had to take care of an orphan kid. He …

Indos said: Nice to hear that, congrats bro....



By they way how do you do to get it published ?? Do you use Indian or US publisher ??? Can you give us story about the effort you do to make the publisher agree to publish your book ??



I need to ask this since my sister also has finished writing a novel but get difficulty to find any publisher that is willing to publish her book



My friend also has made a novel in English but can only put it on a free website that any one can read freely

Imran Khan said: wow man i would love to read something positive from you without trolling

Here's the my interview with Wordpress..It took me atleast 4 months to write this novel. As this stroy was going around in my head for years, hence I took not much time as idea was already developed in my mind.The title, "A BOY IN A WONDERLAND" , suits the storyline as the character of the story is an exceptional character in this world. So for him, this world was a wonderland.Actually, Indians love reading books. That's why here are many authors and many publishing houses who can help you to publish your book. There are two types of publishing house, one is self publishing and second are established publications. If you're a new author, it is very difficult to publish your book through Establish publications. So i will recommend you to go with self-publishcation house. I can give you a reference for the good publications who can publish your book without much questioning.Thanks man