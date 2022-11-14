My First Interview

Tomorrow is a big day for me as I have a interview schedule for Samsung as KPI Inventory Specialist, I really want this job because when I was there I had the chance to do work on their inventory for a couple of days, the work is interesting and the best part is to work on software's like CRM and SAP, I am a bit nervous but excited as well. Any Tips and suggestions will be much appreciated as this is the first full panel Interview I will be giving in the USA.