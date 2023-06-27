My first day in Bangladesh SHOCKED me!

note: not a troll thread, just popped up in my feed. This guy's traveled loads in Ind/Pk too.

Dhaka is WILD! After my first trip to Bangladesh was canceled due to me getting typhoid in Pakistan, I've finally made it to a country that is near the top of my bucket list! First, I have an early morning flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Dhaka, but since I'm getting a Bangaladesh visa on arrival, I might get denied entry! It turns out, not only do I need hotel reservations for every day I'm in Bangladesh, but I also need $51 to get the visa! Once I clear the immigration visa process, I head out to explore the streets of Gulshan in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Major thanks to the Ascott Hotel in Gulshan for hosting my stay here!