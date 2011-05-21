My fight with PLAAF SU27/30 pilot

Imran Khan
its clear sunny day while we are enjoying a taxing PLAAF su-27/30 fighter jet to run way . but things went wrong when i noticed that my co pilot crossed the taxi way and we are entered ground traffic zone . he correct his mistake quickly was turned and took off . it was nice flight . next day it was beautiful day i was enjoying the taxing our fighter jet was first in line while taxing i again noticed 3 jets from our back turned on taxiway but my co pilot keep taxing strait until we again crossed taxiway and entered in ground traffic area . i warned him but he intent we can enter from next enter point . i shouted on him we have no entry point from there and we have to turn . after several meters we turned . but as cockpit was open i leave the jet and refuse to fly with him . he start arguing with me i told him if jet crossed taxiways we should not fly as foreign objects may be entered in engines like stones etc but he keep pushing me until i told him ask china to give me real pilot to fly with he became mad and he start fighting . my eyes opened it was a dream i am on bed it was 5:50 early morning i went to kitchen drink cold water and said to my self do not use pakistan defense too much its now effecting my sleep and became even nightmare .
anyhow sorry to Chinese pilot
