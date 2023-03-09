My Father passed away

This Sunday the 5th of March.
He was was elderly and sick for a while and I had the privilege and honour of taking care of him.
If your lucky to still have your parents please make the most of the time you have with them.
Please keep him in your Dua's. I wish all your parents health Ameen.
He was was elderly and sick for a while and I had the privilege and honour of taking care of him.
If your lucky to still have your parents please make the most of the time you have with them.
Please keep him in your Dua's. I wish all your parents health Ameen.