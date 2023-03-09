What's new

My Father passed away

Nefarious

Nefarious

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2015
1,790
0
2,623
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
This Sunday the 5th of March.

He was was elderly and sick for a while and I had the privilege and honour of taking care of him.

If your lucky to still have your parents please make the most of the time you have with them.

Please keep him in your Dua's. I wish all your parents health Ameen.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
14,757
-7
16,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Nefarious said:
This Sunday the 5th of March.

He was was elderly and sick for a while and I had the privilege and honour of taking care of him.

If your lucky to still have your parents please make the most of the time you have with them.

Please keep him in your Dua's. I wish all your parents health Ameen.
Click to expand...
lillaahi wa inna ilayhi ra'joon,

Sorry to hear your loss, may Allah grant him Jannah and reward you for your Islamic values.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,890
44
28,522
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Nefarious said:
This Sunday the 5th of March.

He was was elderly and sick for a while and I had the privilege and honour of taking care of him.

If your lucky to still have your parents please make the most of the time you have with them.

Please keep him in your Dua's. I wish all your parents health Ameen.
Click to expand...
Inna-Lillahi-wa-inna-ilayhi-rajiun.jpg
 
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Dec 5, 2006
3,954
188
25,668
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nefarious said:
This Sunday the 5th of March.

He was was elderly and sick for a while and I had the privilege and honour of taking care of him.

If your lucky to still have your parents please make the most of the time you have with them.

Please keep him in your Dua's. I wish all your parents health Ameen.
Click to expand...
Irreplaceable loss. Allah un k darjaat buland farmaye. May Allah grant your family and you the strength to sustain this great loss. Ameen
 
Last edited:
TOPGUN

TOPGUN

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 6, 2006
8,676
2
8,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Nefarious said:
This Sunday the 5th of March.

He was was elderly and sick for a while and I had the privilege and honour of taking care of him.

If your lucky to still have your parents please make the most of the time you have with them.

Please keep him in your Dua's. I wish all your parents health Ameen.
Click to expand...

IN ALLAH E WA IN AL RAJEOUN , Very sorry to hear about your father may ALLAH bless his soul in to Jannat. May ALLAH give you and your family strength AMEEN.
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
537
0
915
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Innalillahi wainalahi rajioun.
May Allah swt grant him janaah raise he’s status in jannah, roshan he’s kabar expand he’s kabar and send sabr & shifa to the family .

Be strong bro I been through it .
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,298
3
2,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Inna lillahiwa Inna ilayhi raji'un

May Allah grant him high place in Heaven and grant your and your family strength.

Nothing can prepare one for such a huge loss. When my grandfather passed away, my father was in his 40s. My father has grown up without much supervision from his father after reaching adulthood and made his own decisions, navigated the world on his own. i.e. he could handle whatever the world threw at him. But when my grandfather passed away, he said that he suddenly felt like a child, alone, scared and no one to grab his finger and guide him.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

TsAr
  • Locked
Khafee Passed Away
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
188
Views
10K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
PanzerKiel
Ex President and Ex COAS General Pervez Musharraf Passes Away
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
326
Views
8K
Yahya-pdf
Y
J
Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away at 46
Replies
0
Views
655
JackTheRipper
J
Dual Wielder
Please do dua for my elder brother
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Adecypher
Adecypher
Mahabahu kaunteya
Redacted
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
araz
araz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom