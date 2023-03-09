My Father passed away

Inna lillahiwa Inna ilayhi raji'un



May Allah grant him high place in Heaven and grant your and your family strength.



Nothing can prepare one for such a huge loss. When my grandfather passed away, my father was in his 40s. My father has grown up without much supervision from his father after reaching adulthood and made his own decisions, navigated the world on his own. i.e. he could handle whatever the world threw at him. But when my grandfather passed away, he said that he suddenly felt like a child, alone, scared and no one to grab his finger and guide him.