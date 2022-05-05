You should probably hide/watermark the number plate on car as it can give away your identity
Thanks brother. This is all my father's doing. When I see him play with the horses, check the pigeons, chickens, feed the goats, pat the cattle I get happy that he stays happy amongst the animals.
Dear, you are the king.
My village is near kharian between Sarai alamgir and mandi. Kharian is like 20-30 minute drive from me.mashallah, i love horses, miss my village in kharian.
Yes the Ford is still operational we use it to haul horses to tent pegging melasView attachment 841159
Dear, you are the king.
Is your FORD (Ford Janay Tay Road Janay) still operational?
Is your farm somewhere around Islamabad/Rawalpindi?
He also loves tent pegging that's why he has so many horses. I pray that his wishes get fulfilled to the fullest.