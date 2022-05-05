Asimzranger said: mashallah, i love horses, miss my village in kharian. Click to expand...

Dear, you are the king.



Is your FORD (Ford Janay Tay Road Janay) still operational?



Thanks brother. This is all my father's doing. When I see him play with the horses, check the pigeons, chickens, feed the goats, pat the cattle I get happy that he stays happy amongst the animals.He also loves tent pegging that's why he has so many horses. I pray that his wishes get fulfilled to the fullest.My village is near kharian between Sarai alamgir and mandi. Kharian is like 20-30 minute drive from me.Yes the Ford is still operational we use it to haul horses to tent pegging melas