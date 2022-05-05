What's new

My farm

R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
58
-1
63
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IMG-20220421-WA0046.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0038.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0011.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0006.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0036(1).jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0031.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0033.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0012.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0005.jpg

IMG-20220421-WA0018.jpg
 
R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
58
-1
63
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
khail007 said:
View attachment 841159
Dear, you are the king.
Click to expand...
Thanks brother. This is all my father's doing. When I see him play with the horses, check the pigeons, chickens, feed the goats, pat the cattle I get happy that he stays happy amongst the animals.
He also loves tent pegging that's why he has so many horses. I pray that his wishes get fulfilled to the fullest.

Asimzranger said:
mashallah, i love horses, miss my village in kharian.
Click to expand...
My village is near kharian between Sarai alamgir and mandi. Kharian is like 20-30 minute drive from me.

khail007 said:
View attachment 841159
Dear, you are the king.

Is your FORD (Ford Janay Tay Road Janay) still operational?

Is your farm somewhere around Islamabad/Rawalpindi?
Click to expand...
Yes the Ford is still operational we use it to haul horses to tent pegging melas
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,388
1
5,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Raja420 said:
Thanks brother. This is all my father's doing. When I see him play with the horses, check the pigeons, chickens, feed the goats, pat the cattle I get happy that he stays happy amongst the animals.
He also loves tent pegging that's why he has so many horses. I pray that his wishes get fulfilled to the fullest.
Click to expand...
Salute to your father's love for nature and hard work to achieve his love.
ALLAH SWT blesses him and all your family with prosperity and kindness - Ameen.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
Farming in the Early 1900s
Replies
0
Views
199
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Piotr
Ukrainians escape ‘slave conditions’ on UK farms – media
Replies
1
Views
151
kingQamaR
K
beijingwalker
China launches 100,000 MT fish farming vessel in 'world first'
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Viet
Viet
ghazi52
Grapes farming in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
311
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
Why India’s Farming System Is Failing
Replies
5
Views
325
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom