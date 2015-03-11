My experience with Pakistani red tape abroad

Hello and Salam alaikum guys,I hope you are fine and doing well!Right now I am doing all the paperwork for my sons registration as Pakistani citizen. This is what I experienced:- It is super easy to get child registration certificate. You just have to submit a few copies of your marriage certificate, the birth certificate and your NICs in order to get your childs child registration certificate. You can send the papers to your next consulate via post and you get an answer a few days later (amazing!).- You can apply for a NICOP online. It's a simple process but at one point I had a problem and I called NADRA direct from Germany. And guess what there was a nice Urdu speaking guy at the other end of the phone line explaining me in detail what I did wrong and how to fix my problem.- I had a question whether my son needs to apply for a Pakistan passport as well in order to enter Pakistan. I e-mailed the consulate in Germany and after a short e-mail conversation the consulate guy called me and told me that, my boy just needs a NICOP and a German passport to enter Pakistan. Which is great because the consulate is hours away! (The initial passport needs a personal appearance at your nearest consulate/embassy)- I had another question regarding my sons name (obviously Pakistan doesn't allow hyphens in your name :S) and I e-mailed NADRA. I got an answer the next day (unfortunately not the answer I wanted to hear, but law is law).I mus say even Germany can learn from Pakistan some e-government skills. The processes are easy going and the staff is very helpful. May Allah protect them help them to serve Pakistan like true patriots!What are your experiences with Pakistani consulates and embassies abroad? Tell me your storiesRegards,Iltutmish