My experience with incompetent and lazy FIA and also Police.

Well on last month I mean on June 3rd I went to do shopping in emporium Mall. After shopping when I was returning I lost my ATM card which was later picked by some AH and used for shopping as it was also a debit card and could get swiped and that dumbo did 83004 Rs Shopping from it. So next day when I realized what happened as I went to deposit money in bank I went to Police Chowki near Emporium where I was told that this case is of FIA. So next day I gave my application for FIR to FIA. But than the torture started they asked me to check after a week and after a week I met a senior guy and that guy words were that your application would not have even reached next floor or let say next section. And after it reached next level I was called to give statement and I was told this is not FIA case this is case of Police and than they took 3 weeks to forward my case to CCPO Police which was done on last Wednesday. That means 4th July even that happened when I met Director of Lahore office that to through a source found by father. Now since Wednesday I haven't got any call from CCPO office. And funny part is I myself have managed to get footage of the guy using my ATM but as FIA and Police has not registered my FIA yet no action has taken place yet. Now if some one tries to defend corrupt MAFIA PML N and PPP than they should die of shame. These thugs and morons have destroyed entire system. Today I visited my father student who is in CIA of Punjab Police and the building in which his office is in should be a museum.