/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

My experience with incompetent and lazy FIA and also Police.

Discussion in 'Pakistan's Internal Security' started by Zarvan, Jul 10, 2018 at 2:13 PM.

  1. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:13 PM #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,972
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Well on last month I mean on June 3rd I went to do shopping in emporium Mall. After shopping when I was returning I lost my ATM card which was later picked by some AH and used for shopping as it was also a debit card and could get swiped and that dumbo did 83004 Rs Shopping from it. So next day when I realized what happened as I went to deposit money in bank I went to Police Chowki near Emporium where I was told that this case is of FIA. So next day I gave my application for FIR to FIA. But than the torture started they asked me to check after a week and after a week I met a senior guy and that guy words were that your application would not have even reached next floor or let say next section. And after it reached next level I was called to give statement and I was told this is not FIA case this is case of Police and than they took 3 weeks to forward my case to CCPO Police which was done on last Wednesday. That means 4th July even that happened when I met Director of Lahore office that to through a source found by father. Now since Wednesday I haven't got any call from CCPO office. And funny part is I myself have managed to get footage of the guy using my ATM but as FIA and Police has not registered my FIA yet no action has taken place yet.

    Now if some one tries to defend corrupt MAFIA PML N and PPP than they should die of shame. These thugs and morons have destroyed entire system. Today I visited my father student who is in CIA of Punjab Police and the building in which his office is in should be a museum.
     
  2. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:14 PM #2
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,972
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  3. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:19 PM #3
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,742
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +43 / 16,074 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Why not contact your F.B sources :lol: who knew every one and every thing from bombs to jets....you don't need our help....just open your P.C and start contacting SCAR guys....:rofl:
     
  4. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:23 PM #4
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,972
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I have sources and I have told information which have been proven correct most of the time you want to remain in denial go ahead
     
  5. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:26 PM #5
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    39,532
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +32 / 68,707 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    beta ye pakistani police or FIA hai they are real terrorists robbers looters as i said always . core of problem are these goons themselves
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:31 PM #6
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,742
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +43 / 16,074 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Tu Zarvan bhai phone gumaye...pur-israar banday utha lyen gey suspect ko.:lol:
     
  7. Jul 10, 2018 at 3:14 PM #7
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    39,532
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +32 / 68,707 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    ya phir unko apni SCAR dikhaay :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 1, Guests: 7)