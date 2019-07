While travelling through Doha, Qatar, it was a very pleasant surprise to see PAF Air Chief, ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan, who was on a transition flight to Pakistan after a visit to UK.It was a God sent opportunity to meet the PAF leader personally. What a truly remarkable gentleman professional to the core. I wasn't short of inquiries and the PAF chief was kind enough to reply to my each and every query with an absolute smile and even obliged me with a selfie. Albeit i can't release all the details of our conversation as some details will be officially released in near future, however one thing is confirmed, PAF certainly bagged an Indian SU-30.