What's new

'My dream’: PM shares master plan of ‘Pakistan’s first knowledge city’

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,922
-1
3,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
‘My dream’: PM shares master plan of ‘Pakistan’s first knowledge city’
Web Desk On Oct 26, 2020 Last updated Oct 26, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday to share what he said a master plan of Pakistan’s first knowledge city.
Prime Minister Khan posted an animated video showing the master plan of the knowledge city as envisioned by him with a caption that read: “The Master Plan of my dream to build Pakistan’s first knowledge city.”




Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar announced in a Twitter post on Sunday evening that he had been appointed as ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City envisioned by Prime Minister Khan as a centre of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.
“Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first and biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

He said knowledge plays a key role in the development of a country and society.
It is pertinent to mention here that PM Khan had performed the groundbreaking of Namal Knowledge City phase 1 on October 24. The premier was briefed that after completion of the first phase, more than 10 thousand students from deprived areas would benefit from the Knowledge City. It was informed that this project would be environment friendly and a state of the art green structure.

https://arynews.tv/en/pm-imran-khan-master-plan-pakistans-first-knowledge-city/
-----------
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,736
8
9,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Morpheus said:
‘My dream’: PM shares master plan of ‘Pakistan’s first knowledge city’
Web Desk On Oct 26, 2020 Last updated Oct 26, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday to share what he said a master plan of Pakistan’s first knowledge city.
Prime Minister Khan posted an animated video showing the master plan of the knowledge city as envisioned by him with a caption that read: “The Master Plan of my dream to build Pakistan’s first knowledge city.”




Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar announced in a Twitter post on Sunday evening that he had been appointed as ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City envisioned by Prime Minister Khan as a centre of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.
“Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first and biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

He said knowledge plays a key role in the development of a country and society.
It is pertinent to mention here that PM Khan had performed the groundbreaking of Namal Knowledge City phase 1 on October 24. The premier was briefed that after completion of the first phase, more than 10 thousand students from deprived areas would benefit from the Knowledge City. It was informed that this project would be environment friendly and a state of the art green structure.

https://arynews.tv/en/pm-imran-khan-master-plan-pakistans-first-knowledge-city/
-----------
Click to expand...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320573412918644739
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

daring dude
The Axact Scandal and Pakistan’s Growing Tech Sector
Replies
0
Views
1K
daring dude
daring dude
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top