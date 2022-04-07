My Crude Views on Pak's Rude State of Affairs

Hakikat ve Hikmet said: Aziz and Muhterem Dosts in this cyber forum:

Pak is a "Hard Country" with "surprises" springing up every now and then

Pak is in a "damage control" mode due to the bullish and brainless behavioral issues in the West that can see and feel its decline

Pak needs to pass through these "dire straights" without wrecking the "ship of state" as the "perfect storms" are brewing

Pak is in a difficult position to keep everyone on the board

Pak needs to treat the Satanic traitors right for they're like the suicide bombers, under the remote controls of their Imperialists gods (May Ilahi La'net be Daim upon them), with thermo-nukes strapped around them

be upon them), with thermo-nukes strapped around them Pak is binding herself with the revolving time, which isn't without it's BENOVALENT MASTER, progressing in a cyclic manner

Etc. Gorelim Mevla neyler

Neylerse guzel eyler



Let's see what MEVLA Has in store for us

Let's see what MEVLA Has in store for us

Whatever it is HE Renders it auspicious

I dont see any actual major changes happening in atleast next 20 years all of this will continue. After that we will see small steps being implemented by society itself.The atmosphere where current generation grew up has made it hard for them to change.With more reliance on social media & freedom of speech.More kids getting education.Lesser involvement of military into state affairs not by own choice but being forced by people itself,Lesser people voting the current elites.Will start so show its impact in Pakistan state in between 20 to 30 years.