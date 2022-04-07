My Crude Views on Pak's Rude State of Affairs

Hakikat ve Hikmet
These are all my naïve understandings, which are getting more audacious due to the affectionate patronage I receive from my Aziz and Muhterem Dosts in this cyber forum:
Neylerse guzel eyler
Let's see what MEVLA Has in store for us
Whatever it is HE Renders it auspicious
- Pak is a "Hard Country" with "surprises" springing up every now and then
- Pak is in a "damage control" mode due to the bullish and brainless behavioral issues in the West that can see and feel its decline
- Pak needs to pass through these "dire straights" without wrecking the "ship of state" as the "perfect storms" are brewing
- Pak is in a difficult position to keep everyone on the board
- Pak needs to treat the Satanic traitors right for they're like the suicide bombers, under the remote controls of their Imperialists gods (May Ilahi La'net be Daim upon them), with thermo-nukes strapped around them
- Pak is binding herself with the revolving time, which isn't without it's BENOVALENT MASTER, progressing in a cyclic manner
- Etc.
