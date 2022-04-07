What's new

My Crude Views on Pak's Rude State of Affairs

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,143
17
37,512
Country
United States
Location
United States
These are all my naïve understandings, which are getting more audacious due to the affectionate patronage I receive from my Aziz and Muhterem Dosts in this cyber forum:
  • Pak is a "Hard Country" with "surprises" springing up every now and then
  • Pak is in a "damage control" mode due to the bullish and brainless behavioral issues in the West that can see and feel its decline
  • Pak needs to pass through these "dire straights" without wrecking the "ship of state" as the "perfect storms" are brewing
  • Pak is in a difficult position to keep everyone on the board
  • Pak needs to treat the Satanic traitors right for they're like the suicide bombers, under the remote controls of their Imperialists gods (May Ilahi La'net be Daim upon them), with thermo-nukes strapped around them
  • Pak is binding herself with the revolving time, which isn't without it's BENOVALENT MASTER, progressing in a cyclic manner
  • Etc.
Gorelim Mevla neyler
Neylerse guzel eyler

Let's see what MEVLA Has in store for us
Whatever it is HE Renders it auspicious
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,969
2
4,635
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
These are all my naïve understandings, which are getting more audacious due to the affectionate patronage I receive from my Aziz and Muhterem Dosts in this cyber forum:
  • Pak is a "Hard Country" with "surprises" springing up every now and then
  • Pak is in a "damage control" mode due to the bullish and brainless behavioral issues in the West that can see and feel its decline
  • Pak needs to pass through these "dire straights" without wrecking the "ship of state" as the "perfect storms" are brewing
  • Pak is in a difficult position to keep everyone on the board
  • Pak needs to treat the Satanic traitors right for they're like the suicide bombers, under the remote controls of their Imperialists gods (May Ilahi La'net be Daim upon them), with thermo-nukes strapped around them
  • Pak is binding herself with the revolving time, which isn't without it's BENOVALENT MASTER, progressing in a cyclic manner
  • Etc.
Gorelim Mevla neyler
Neylerse guzel eyler

Let's see what MEVLA Has in store for us
Whatever it is HE Renders it auspicious
Click to expand...

I dont see any actual major changes happening in atleast next 20 years all of this will continue. After that we will see small steps being implemented by society itself.

The atmosphere where current generation grew up has made it hard for them to change.

With more reliance on social media & freedom of speech.
More kids getting education.
Lesser involvement of military into state affairs not by own choice but being forced by people itself,
Lesser people voting the current elites.
Will start so show its impact in Pakistan state in between 20 to 30 years.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Is Pak the catalyst in the KSA-China two-way reaction?
Replies
4
Views
612
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Siachen conflict: To be or not to be
Replies
3
Views
562
ARMalik
ARMalik
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Is the game over for China?
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
5K
Foxtrot Delta
Foxtrot Delta
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Afgan fiasco: ball is slowly getting into Pak's court
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
RedRock
RedRock
Hakikat ve Hikmet
An Article Worth Pondering over Changes in 2017
Replies
0
Views
278
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom