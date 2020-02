So one of my colleague just came back from Pakistan, only spent 4 days and the whole time was in Lahore. She was part of a group of 10 people that were invited by her boyfriend's Pakistani friend to attend his wedding. Most of her experience has been negative, and she has ruined all my efforts of promoting Pakistan.



Before i start with what she experienced, let me give a little background on her, she is Aussie born of south-east Asian decent, Laos to be exact. She is a closed minded, spoilt brat who is always looking for people to feel sorry for her. Before this trip the only places she has been was Europe, Dubai and Thailand.



When she came over to tell me that she was going to Pakistan, i knew straight away that this will not going to be good. And i blame her Pakistani friend for this, but i understand that he also wants to promote the country and this was his opportunity, plus he can't just invite his friend and not the girlfriend, especially when they would be paying for their own travel and accommodation.



Anyways even before the trip began i saw her going around and telling people that she "has to go to Pakistan and she is scarred." "I am worried that i will get kid-napped". I even told her don't go to which she replied "i can't let Chris go alone" (Chris is her BF).



So here is what she has to say about her trip. My views are in RED



1. Getting a visa was hard, and they were asked to get separate hotel rooms as they are not married. Even after that it still took more than 10 days to get visa ( I agree this isn't good even though we know that its way better than what it used to be)

2. When they landed in Pakistan the immigration official didn't accept that she is Australian and kept saying that you are Chinese not Australian and how did you get the passport.

3. Their temperature was checked 3 times with a touchless digital thermometer. ( I actually reckon this is a good thing, they are trying to keep people safe and its not like they put the thermometer up her pooper )

4. The first checkpost out of the airport they were stopped again but police. And again they were asked how they have Australian passports. They took their passports away without telling them anything. But they came back after 30mins, returned their passports and let them go. (Nothing new here we all know how Pakistan police works)

5. There were people with guns everywhere especially in front of wedding halls and restaurants. (She means security guards but obviously she says people with guns because that sounds scary)

6. The city is so dirty with rubbish every where and the air smells like vomit. (Abit harsh but true, can't argue with that)

7. The Uber drivers were cheats ( Again we all know this )

8. The people kept taking pictures of them and selfies without asking for permission. She called the people "Shameless" (Again hurtful but it is true) .

9. No toilet paper in the women toilets and instead there was mini-showers. She had to get Chris to pay the cleaner to take one from the men's toilet as he wasn't letting Chris take it (Not a big deal in my eyes, just use the freaking shower)

10. She did love the food, the fort and badshahi mosque, But that was the only good thing she had to say about her trip.



Sorry for the long opening post, just thought i would share her experience and my frustration.

