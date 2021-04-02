My Brothers

Dear Bhai Loge,



Most posts on this forum are very good. There are very intelligent patriotic and educated people on this forum.



However, I read a few recent posts where my fellow Pakistanis were criticizing and blaming each other's, ethnic groups, and provinces and attacking minorities.



I find this to be heartbreaking. I have no doubt that we all love Pakistan. I myself have personally raised over 100,000$ for social development projects in Pakistan. Around 20,000$ of that was my personal contribution in the last 5 years.



I am not saying this to brag but to make a point. My friends and I raised these funds -- most of us are from Karachi or Lahore. One of the things that we decided to do was to help areas that belonged to different ethnic or social groups than ourselves.



Why did we do this?



We did this because we did not want to seem ethnocentric, we wanted to be Pakistanis first. We wanted to treat all Pakistanis as one family.



We created a school in Azad Kashmir. We built a solar-powered water well in the Thar region. We gave rickshaws and tea stalls to people in Peshawar. We gave occupational training to women in various cities. We provided funding for school kids in Lyari.



My point is this. Instead of looking for wrong in other groups -- please do some self-reflection. What can you do that is better for others. What are things that you can improve in your own ethnic group or sect or province or whatever. Rather than looking outwardly, look inward.



We all have things we can improve within our own social groups.



I implore you all to think about Pakistan first and don't scapegoat anybody for our troubles.



Please give some consideration to my message. Do not insult each other's provinces, sects, ethnic groups, linguistic groups and cities. Treat minorities with diginity. Every time you criticize a certain group - you make the country less unified.



When our enemy attacks us - they won't make those distinctions.



We are a family of 220 million and our destiny is intertwined.



Much Love.