My boyfriend told me he comes from a small town in China, so I went there and..​

Yongkang, formerly known as Lizhou, is a county-level city located in the central part of Zhejiang province, Click to expand...

I honestly have never ever heard of this place and I had to do a google search, and even on google, all I can find is just one sentence...Damn, suddenly realize that there are so many cities in China I don't even know they exist and I am actually often praised by many for my extensive knowledge in geography.