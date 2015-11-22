What's new

My Book is Launching Tomorrow | Sheikh Rasheed News Conference today

Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
6,501
212
16,945
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
On a lighter note, his videos on youtube about Bilawal are totally hilarious. The spat between Sheikh Rasheed and Bilawal provide awesome humor :rofl:
 
Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
127
0
110
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Quite ridiculous, undoubtedly there will be something controversial in the book to create some buzz and draw people to buy it but the possible scandals it can create is really unnecessary.
 
