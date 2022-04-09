What's new

My big brother passed away, please do Dua for him..

1649495901858.jpeg
 
إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Please accept our deepest condolences and may your brother and all the deceased ones rest in peace and in the Best Cares of Allah Subhan wa Taela.
 
بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ ۝

الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا ِلِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ ۝ أُوْلَئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ صَلَوَاتٌ مِنْ رَبِّهِمْ وَرَحْمَةٌ وَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُهْتَدُونَ

[سورة البقرة:155- 157]​

Upon them will be the blessings and mercy of their Lord, and it is they who are rightly guided.
 
Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Elehi Rajion

Very sorry for your loss. May Allah swt shower its rehmat on the departed soul and provide sabar to you and your family.
 

