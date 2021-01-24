My apology to moderator

I guess I was too hard

I was the one with foul mouth

I'm the one who lost controls

And I really and sincerely apologize to moderator of my last thread....

I'm not sure who was moderator but whoever it was

I really and sincerely apologize to you for my evil mouth

I hope you understand that I'm raised up in US and I continuously challenge the laws just for the heck of it. But I forgot PDF is respectful platform and not only I but me am and I sincerely apologize to all members for foul language and me getting carried away with my emotions

I'm sorry I can't help it

PAKISTAN IS LOVE OF MY LIFE

and sometimes I do get bothered by whereabouts my beloved is heading

Sometimes i ask questions as well..

But I really apologize to the man to whom I used my foul language against.....

Whoever you are I'm sorry really sorry for my foul mouth and language