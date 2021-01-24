What's new

My apology to moderator

I guess I was too hard
I was the one with foul mouth
I'm the one who lost controls
And I really and sincerely apologize to moderator of my last thread....
I'm not sure who was moderator but whoever it was
I really and sincerely apologize to you for my evil mouth
I hope you understand that I'm raised up in US and I continuously challenge the laws just for the heck of it. But I forgot PDF is respectful platform and not only I but me am and I sincerely apologize to all members for foul language and me getting carried away with my emotions
I'm sorry I can't help it
PAKISTAN IS LOVE OF MY LIFE
and sometimes I do get bothered by whereabouts my beloved is heading
Sometimes i ask questions as well..
But I really apologize to the man to whom I used my foul language against.....
Whoever you are I'm sorry really sorry for my foul mouth and language
 
omegalamba7XL9 said:
I guess I was too hard
I was the one with foul mouth
I'm the one who lost controls
And I really and sincerely apologize to moderator of my last thread....
I'm not sure who was moderator but whoever it was
I really and sincerely apologize to you for my evil mouth
I hope you understand that I'm raised up in US and I continuously challenge the laws just for the heck of it. But I forgot PDF is respectful platform and not only I but me am and I sincerely apologize to all members for foul language and me getting carried away with my emotions
I'm sorry I can't help it
PAKISTAN IS LOVE OF MY LIFE
and sometimes I do get bothered by whereabouts my beloved is heading
Sometimes i ask questions as well..
But I really apologize to the man to whom I used my foul language against.....
Whoever you are I'm sorry really sorry for my foul mouth and language
I do the same as well bro --
Sometimes the decisions often made irk me not because I hate anyone, but it's love for country. It's good to know that Pakistanism (Green Markhor) is alive and strong in the young generation. We just have to slowly teach the old Patwari's and Liberals', though the ladder is a lost cause in my opinion, they are Aman Ki Asha trash if their asses are being bombed by Gangus they'll just write another effing love script.
 
There is love of
Allah
And his prophet
And tremendous love for those who are believers in mighty one whom ae call Allah..
I can have different opinion but you better believe I love Pakistan as many fall in love with woman
I have seen it all Jewish Puerto Rican,Eastern Europeanz and I have seen bikini and non bikini but I always believed Pakistan is a gift for US.
US or us gift is a gift
omegalamba7XL9 said:
There is love of
Allah
And his prophet
And tremendous love for those who are believers in mighty one whom they call Allah..
I can have different opinion but you better believe I love Pakistan as many fall in love with woman
I have seen it all Jewish Puerto Rican,Eastern Europeanz and I have seen bikini and non bikini but I always believed Pakistan is a gift for US.
US or us gift is a gift
Who was moderator anyways so that in front of whole forum I will apologize to the member
 
