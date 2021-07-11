My Afghan Strategy

On Afghanistan here would be my strategy. If I was a leader. There is no point in asking Taliban to talk. They are not going to and eventually they are going to take over Afghanistan. Our only way out is taking help of scholars from around the world specially from Pakistan. The Muftis of Deoband and slowly make them slightly modern. Introduce women education as it should be. No co education. But women also studying science in schools plus Islamic subjects and then in Universities. May be Islamic Banking also along with proper courts with proper criminal law and other laws. And only Islamic scholars can convince them. It would be a long task but that is only way to do it. Plus helping them in provide electricity and other facilities to people. That is only way out. Other wise we are doomed.