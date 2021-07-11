What's new

My Afghan Strategy

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,547
84
57,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
On Afghanistan here would be my strategy. If I was a leader. There is no point in asking Taliban to talk. They are not going to and eventually they are going to take over Afghanistan. Our only way out is taking help of scholars from around the world specially from Pakistan. The Muftis of Deoband and slowly make them slightly modern. Introduce women education as it should be. No co education. But women also studying science in schools plus Islamic subjects and then in Universities. May be Islamic Banking also along with proper courts with proper criminal law and other laws. And only Islamic scholars can convince them. It would be a long task but that is only way to do it. Plus helping them in provide electricity and other facilities to people. That is only way out. Other wise we are doomed.
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,650
19
9,198
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Have we done educating our own people ? If not why we are worried about afghanis?

Taliban can handle afghanistan as they did in 96 to 2001.

We need to manage our own problems. Our own education system is destroyed.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,618
2
4,668
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
On Afghanistan here would be my strategy. If I was a leader. There is no point in asking Taliban to talk. They are not going to and eventually they are going to take over Afghanistan. Our only way out is taking help of scholars from around the world specially from Pakistan. The Muftis of Deoband and slowly make them slightly modern. Introduce women education as it should be. No co education. But women also studying science in schools plus Islamic subjects and then in Universities. May be Islamic Banking also along with proper courts with proper criminal law and other laws. And only Islamic scholars can convince them. It would be a long task but that is only way to do it. Plus helping them in provide electricity and other facilities to people. That is only way out. Other wise we are doomed.
Click to expand...
Bonn framework government is dysfunctional and should be dissolved. Best hope for peace IMO, is for an elected government in Kabul to be subordinate to the Taliban leadership council. Key military and foreign policy posts would be selected by the Taliban leadership council. Taliban would handle judiciary. Elected government in Kabul would dispense foreign aid and provide political opium for the masses(.....as they do all over the world).
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,547
84
57,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Accountant said:
Have we done educating our own people ? If not why we are worried about afghanis?

Taliban can handle afghanistan as they did in 96 to 2001.

We need to manage our own problems. Our own education system is destroyed.
Click to expand...
The way Taliban handled it. That was the very reason why we were never able to send Afghan Muhajireen back and in fact more came to Pakistan. You want to borders to be always messed up and yes don't focus on Afghanistan. Only result would be you have problems on two borders. Secondly if a million Afghans come on your border you simply can't kill or bomb them. Eventually you would have to let them in. I say how about we avoid it.
 
Srinivas

Srinivas

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2009
12,369
-24
15,045
Country
India
Location
India
Zarvan said:
On Afghanistan here would be my strategy. If I was a leader. There is no point in asking Taliban to talk. They are not going to and eventually they are going to take over Afghanistan. Our only way out is taking help of scholars from around the world specially from Pakistan. The Muftis of Deoband and slowly make them slightly modern. Introduce women education as it should be. No co education. But women also studying science in schools plus Islamic subjects and then in Universities. May be Islamic Banking also along with proper courts with proper criminal law and other laws. And only Islamic scholars can convince them. It would be a long task but that is only way to do it. Plus helping them in provide electricity and other facilities to people. That is only way out. Other wise we are doomed.
Click to expand...
why not start the same rule in Pakistan first and become a model.

close colleges and schools and create moderate madarssahs.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,872
22
16,160
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Srinivas said:
why not start the same rule in Pakistan first and become a model.

close colleges and schools and create moderate madarssahs.
Click to expand...
You need to understand that the first university in this world is Al Azhar University.

Talking about college levels it is even much older where it was in Baghdad during Abbassiyah Caliphate where religious studies are hand in hand with Chemistry, Philisophy study and others

Later Westerners get the knowledge generated in Islamic world through Andalusia (Spain) that enlighten Western world into what we see Today
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,602
-1
4,721
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
On Afghanistan here would be my strategy. If I was a leader. There is no point in asking Taliban to talk. They are not going to and eventually they are going to take over Afghanistan. Our only way out is taking help of scholars from around the world specially from Pakistan. The Muftis of Deoband and slowly make them slightly modern. Introduce women education as it should be. No co education. But women also studying science in schools plus Islamic subjects and then in Universities. May be Islamic Banking also along with proper courts with proper criminal law and other laws. And only Islamic scholars can convince them. It would be a long task but that is only way to do it. Plus helping them in provide electricity and other facilities to people. That is only way out. Other wise we are doomed.
Click to expand...
What are you on about?

 
A

AgnosticIndian

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2020
161
-1
143
Country
India
Location
India
Indos said:
first university in this world is Al Azhar University.
Click to expand...
;) are you sure about that? because as far as I know there's even older Nalanda University and even the Taxila University, in present day Pakistan itself.
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,872
22
16,160
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
AgnosticIndian said:
;) are you sure about that? because as far as I know there's even older Nalanda University and even the Taxila University, in present day Pakistan itself.
Click to expand...
Nalanda university is Hindu learning center.

Do you have this study in Nalanda or any older university.

This is exist since 8 Century

The House of Wisdom was made possible by the consistent flow of Arab, Persian, and other scholars of the Islamicate world to Baghdad, owing to the city's position as capital of the Abbasid Caliphate.[5] This is evidenced by the large number of scholars known to have studied in Baghdad between the 8th and 13th centuries, such as Al-Jahiz, Al-Kindi, and Al-Ghazali among others, all of whom would have contributed to a vibrant academic community in Baghdad, producing a great number of notable works, regardless of the existence of a formal academy.[5][4] The fields to which scholars associated with the House of Wisdom contributed include, but are not limited to, philosophy, mathematics, medicine, astronomy, and optics.[6][5] The early name of the library, Khizanat al-Hikma (literally, "Storehouse of Wisdom"), derives from its function as a place for the preservation of rare books and poetry, a primary function of the House of Wisdom until its destruction.[1]

en.wikipedia.org

House of Wisdom - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


Mongol destroyed it and we see Islamic world get drown in scientific field afterward
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
7 Afghan Air Force pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws
Replies
3
Views
153
Goritoes
Goritoes
TheDarkKnight
Washington sends chilling message to Kabul
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
PDF
PDF
Waqas
In Race Against Time, Biden Officials Launch New Afghan Peace Drive
Replies
4
Views
330
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
U
Afghan Leaders Sideline Spokesmen in an Escalating Misinformation War
Replies
3
Views
427
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
Zarvan
Offence Vs. Defence: A Conversation
Replies
0
Views
128
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom