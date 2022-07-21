What's new

My advice to Pakistan and Pakistanis

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,217
-1
10,869
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
My Advice to Pakistanis is to:
1) Get educated in the Academic disciplines (Hard sciences, Social Sciences), Applied Sciences, and Practical Skills
2) Improve the Nominal GDP of Pakistan
3) Industrialize Pakistan make manufacturing plants


1) Ally with China

This prevent injustices from the West and their exploitation.

2) Improve the standard of living
 
Last edited:
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,609
3
7,421
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
get educated in any field, go abroad.. Get experience. If Pak rises, then come back. Else, just send remittance and invest. Else, you would waste your talent as Pak institution cannot invest on you due to low funds.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,321
3
3,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wrong priorities, Pakistan won't change if the elephant in the room is not addressed:

1) Remove The Establishment from power
2) Court Martial The Establishment
3) Hang the Establishment
4) Deal with their remnants (sins) i.e. PDM, Compromised judges,
5) other priorities.. Reforms, Infrastructure, Education, healthcare etc..
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
20,499
182
59,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
MultaniGuy said:
My Advice to Pakistanis is to:
1) Get educated in the Academic disciplines (Hard sciences, Social Sciences), Applied Sciences, and Practical Skills
2) Improve the Nominal GDP of Pakistan
3) Industrialize Pakistan make manufacturing plants


1) Ally with China

This prevent injustices from the West and their exploitation.
Click to expand...
With respect, I disagree. Pakistan should -

  • 1 - get educated in Islamic studies and learn practical skills like reading, writing and speaking in Arabic. It would also help if they were taught hown to sew Arabic Thobe.

  • 2. Improve piety and faith. As long as they have faith nothing else is needed. Let a man and Pakistan's wealth be faith.

  • 3. establish madaris factories across Pakistan to garner a more religious society.

  • 4. teach self defence lessons in how to detect a blasphemer, kaffir and then how to tear him apart in less than 60 seconds.

  • 5. ban female education, shut down all banks, ban interest.

  • 6. ally only with Muslim ummah like Somalia, Saudia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Niger, Chad and declare sanctions against Dar al Harb particulary athiest nations like China followed by zionist supporters like USA.

  • 7. establish a new department police that enforces sunnah of the prophet [PBUH]. Ban all TV, cars etc as being against our culture. In the path of sunnah use mirror signal, camels and donkeys as transport. Also benefit from being zero reliant on fuel imports.

Perfect recipe for Pakistan. A true Islamic Republic.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,217
-1
10,869
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Indus Pakistan said:
With respect, I disagree. Pakistan should -

  • 1 - get educated in Islamic studies and learn practical skills like reading, writing and speaking in Arabic. It would also help if they were taught hown to sew Arabic Thobe.

  • 2. Improve piety and faith. As long as they have faith nothing else is needed. Let a man and Pakistan's wealth be faith.

  • 3. establish madaris factories across Pakistan to garner a more religious society.

  • 4. teach self defence lessons in how to detect a blasphemer, kaffir and then how to tear him apart in less than 60 seconds.

  • 5. ban female education, shut down all banks, ban interest.

  • 6. ally only with Muslim ummah like Somalia, Saudia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Niger, Chad and declare sanctions against Dar al Harb particulary athiest nations like China followed by zionist supporters like USA.

  • 7. establish a new department police that enforces sunnah of the prophet [PBUH]. Ban all TV, cars etc as being against our culture. In the path of sunnah use mirror signal, camels and donkeys as transport. Also benefit from being zero reliant on fuel imports.

Perfect recipe for Pakistan. A true Islamic Republic.
Click to expand...
I appreciate your sense of sarcasm.

but education in religion is not enough.

We need to be educated in the Academic disciplines (Hard Sciences, Social Sciences), Applied Sciences, Practical Skills.

That is where the Kafirs in the West are better than us in.

Education in religion is important, but practical education in the academic disciplines is very important.
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,313
4
4,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
MultaniGuy said:
My Advice to Pakistanis is to:
1) Get educated in the Academic disciplines (Hard sciences, Social Sciences), Applied Sciences, and Practical Skills
Click to expand...
Yes great idea, after acquiring all the education migrate abroad, because until your rights are not protected in Pakistan there is no point in living, some MPA/MNA's son might kill you or your family because of DUI, and the cops will blame you, the courts will not do anything for you while they will be getting indefinite bails, the bigger criminal you are the more protected you are. Soon you will realize what exactly you achieved by studying your a** off, drug dealers, bootleggers are making way more than you.... so on and so forth.
MultaniGuy said:
2) Improve the Nominal GDP of Pakistan
Click to expand...
In the process of improving GDP, you will come across shady tax officers from FBR who will force you to under-invoice, deal in cash, and pay them a certain amount every month and if you will not they will make your life hell by sending notices, inquiries and what not. The courts just like point #1 will do nothing to protect you because the court is for sale to the highest bidder.

MultaniGuy said:
3) Industrialize Pakistan make manufacturing plants
Click to expand...
So basically first you get educated, then put each and every penny into opening the manufacturing plant, and then get blackmailed by Wapda, Suigas, FBR, EPA, and dozen other government departments in paying commission every month in-order to have smooth operations of your business.

Pakistan does not need any of these things. We need the proper implementation of the law, in its true spirit and form. The law and the legal system should not make a difference if your surname is Sharif, Bhutto or Shafiq or Bashir. Only then we can move forward.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
824
0
585
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Imran Khan said:
why not just simply get a visa and leave this sh1t forever . ? its very easy and quick
Click to expand...
There is FIXED quota on number of applications processed by all embassy staff,
the number of people getting visa's to go abroad is peanuts compared to our large population.
Argument case closed, hence establish your own manufacturing industry & improve local standard of living.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
20,499
182
59,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
MultaniGuy said:
That is where the Kafirs in the West are better than us in.
Click to expand...
The secret to success is actually a misnomer. It's there in front of us. You don't need to reinvent the wheel. Just copy the Chinese, Turks and Pakistan will rise within two generations. A mountain has been conquered you don't go around trrying to find new paths. You just need to follow others who already got to the top. Chinese and Turks are great examples because within my lifetime I have seen both countries rise. Istanbul and Shanghai were mostly Third World slums back in 1980s. Look at them today.

But the problem with Pakistani's is they want to find a new path. Little knowing that they can spend another 100 years and still be sat at the bottom. A failed idea will never work even if you try it again, again and again.


Female emancipation, they having control over their lives and bodies is precursor to success. A educated female with bore educated children.

Indus Pakistan said:
Just copy the Chinese, Turks
Click to expand...
Both copied the West. They did not bust themselves on re-inventing the wheel.

Consider also Singapore. A artificial country made of Chinese, Indian Hindu migrants and local
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,843
-7
27,536
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
With respect, I disagree. Pakistan should -

  • 1 - get educated in Islamic studies and learn practical skills like reading, writing and speaking in Arabic. It would also help if they were taught hown to sew Arabic Thobe.

  • 2. Improve piety and faith. As long as they have faith nothing else is needed. Let a man and Pakistan's wealth be faith.

  • 3. establish madaris factories across Pakistan to garner a more religious society.

  • 4. teach self defence lessons in how to detect a blasphemer, kaffir and then how to tear him apart in less than 60 seconds.

  • 5. ban female education, shut down all banks, ban interest.

  • 6. ally only with Muslim ummah like Somalia, Saudia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Niger, Chad and declare sanctions against Dar al Harb particulary athiest nations like China followed by zionist supporters like USA.

  • 7. establish a new department police that enforces sunnah of the prophet [PBUH]. Ban all TV, cars etc as being against our culture. In the path of sunnah use mirror signal, camels and donkeys as transport. Also benefit from being zero reliant on fuel imports.

Perfect recipe for Pakistan. A true Islamic Republic.
Click to expand...





"Tear him apart in less than 60 seconds"......................:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
20,499
182
59,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indus Pakistan said:
Just copy the Chinese, Turks
Click to expand...
Both copied the West. They did not bust themselves on re-inventing the wheel.

Consider also Singapore. A artificial country made of Chinese, Indian Hindu migrants and local Malays. This country is baby compared to Pakistan. Made in 1960s. Yet today it is global champion. It is literally a country that copied the West. It's like New York of the South East Asia.

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
"Tear him apart in less than 60 seconds"......................:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
Click to expand...
Well mate if you can clock better then by all means go for it. 60 secs for my tired, old arthritic hands is fast. Kung, kung foo fighting for good cause.

MultaniGuy said:
Education in religion is important, but practical education in the academic disciplines is very important.
Click to expand...
This is bordering on heresy my friend. Have iman and all will be taken care off. Faith is all conquering.
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
595
-1
491
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Only after war(cleanup) will this country rise to meet its real destiny. A matter of time, waiting fir that true islamic rule with good govt/rule. Until then this country is hard to live in, unless u got lot of money and home in reasonable area…….basically you need a dollar salary to live here comfortably
Its truly sad that we still lacking good healthcare, good education and facilities for ordinary folks. Even greater issues are clean,reliable water as well as cleanliness. Its a mess, filth everywhere….
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,093
1
130,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Solidify said:
There is FIXED quota on number of applications processed by all embassy staff,
the number of people getting visa's to go abroad is peanuts compared to our large population.
Argument case closed, hence establish your own manufacturing industry & improve local standard of living.
Click to expand...
its luck man keep trying is only way
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
1,319
0
1,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Become wealthy
Come back to Pakistan
Join politics
Choose some unique narrative
Work for almost 20 years
In all these years, even if you became an MPA, you can push a major change in public life standard.

All you need is perseverance and good marketing skills to push your narrative.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Luosifen
China-Pakistan joint scientific research to help build Green CPEC
Replies
0
Views
217
Luosifen
Luosifen
Windjammer
37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for Studies !
Replies
10
Views
775
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
B
Poorly educated Dhakaya elite and how they are holding Bangladesh back!
Replies
5
Views
343
UKBengali
U
ghazi52
‘AI Connect’: 2-day conference in Lahore set to showcase Pakistan’s artificial intelligence talent
Replies
0
Views
105
ghazi52
ghazi52
Luosifen
Ready to assist Pakistan in hepatic cystic echinococcosis: Chinese expert
Replies
0
Views
198
Luosifen
Luosifen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom