Salaam



Nadaan dost sy aqalmand dushman behtar.



Of all the bloody people, it had to be Samsaam F Bukhari - Govt of Punjab's spokesperson.



How did they not realise how this would be bloody idiotic.



The Federal Government's spokesperson should be speaking up with the press as well.



And given this is a pakhtoon specific problem and the Government should create a Pakhtoon member taskforce or something to counter the narrative of PTM.



Alas, IK and co. will wait for shit to hit the fan and the Army to do something. He isn't doing anything from the way things have been going thus far.





