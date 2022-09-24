Muzamil Hasan's Story - Diagnosis, Procedure & Recovery Ft. Dr. Uzair Luqman

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Dr Uzair Luqman. What was his early life and education like? What happened post graduation & why did Uzair want to become a dentist? What are some of his experiences? How does one choose which patient to save and how does it affect them? What type of training are they given? The benchmark of good vs. bad doctors in Pakistan? How did he become an oral maxillofacial surgeon? What was Germany like? What does an oral maxillofacial surgeon do? What happened to me? During the procedure, where did the doctor struggle? What were the pre and post-surgery complications? What were the potential risks? Was I a difficult patient? What are the most prevalent illnesses and how can we prevent them? What do I appreciate from all of this? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Dr. Uzair Luqman

01:14 Dr. Uzair’s early life and education

04:55 The hostel life - What was it like?

05:43 Why did he want to become a dentist & what are some of his experiences?

10:08 How does one choose which patient to save?

12:11 How does it affect them?

13:40 What happened after?

14:39 What sort of training are they given?

16:18 Medical Ethics - Good Vs. Bad Doctor

22:53 How did he become an oral maxillofacial surgeon?

26:03 What was Germany like?

27:13 What does an oral maxillofacial surgeon do?

29:27 What happened to me - Full story

44:03 During the procedure, where did the doctor struggle?

46:53 The complications - Pre & post operation

53:20 My experience

57:47 What were the potential risks?

1:05:01 Was I a difficult patient?

1:06:42 Most prevalent illnesses & Prevention

1:12:11 What do I appreciate from all of this?

1:15:44 How does he envision Pakistan in 2050?