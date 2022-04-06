What's new

Mustansar Hussain Tarar also refuses to accept award

Mustansar Hussain Tarar also refuses to accept award​


The Pakistan Academy of Letters had announced Kamal-i-Fun award jointly for Tarar and Seraiki poet Dr Ashu Lal​


Veteran writer and Urdu novelist Mustansar Hussain Tarar has refused to accept the Kamal-i-Fun award announced by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in Islamabad. The writer claimed it was “controversial and tainted.”



The award was jointly announced for Tarar and Seraiki poet Dr Ashu Lal, who has already refused to accept the award immediately after its announcement, saying that he could not accept an award from ‘a fascist state that’s anti-people and anti-art’.

Tarar, famous for his novels and travelogues, raised the question as to why the tradition of the award was violated and the rules of the award ignored. He said the move was similar to dividing Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award of Pakistan, between two persons.

“It’s just ridiculous. Sometime back, I came to know the ‘half of the award’ has been awarded to Dr Ashu Lal. He, according to his ideology, refused to accept the award. I think he is right (in rejecting the award) because it was injustice not only to me, but to him as well that he had to share the award’.

Tarar said, “It’s difficult for me to accept the award that’s tainted and controversial. It’s against my creative integrity. That too at the age of 83 and after the creative process of 60 years. No, it’s not acceptable to me”.

However, he expressed gratitude to the members of the PAL committee for their love and kindness as they voted for him. “I am obliged to them and I hope they will understand my point of view”.

www.thenews.com.pk

www.thenews.com.pk

ISLAMABAD: Veteran writer and Urdu novelist Mustansar Hussain Tarar has refused to accept the Kamal-i-Fun award announced by the Pakistan Academy of Letters in Islamabad. The writer claimed it was...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

