What's new

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigning from Senate over PPP leadership’s unhappiness with his ‘political positions’

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
28,527
9
29,658
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigning from Senate over PPP leadership’s unhappiness with his ‘political positions’

Dawn.com Published November 8, 2022 Updated 23 minutes ago




61
<p>PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Photo courtesy: Twitter</p>

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said on Tuesday that he had “gladly” agreed to resign from the upper house of parliament after a senior party leader had conveyed the leadership’s unhappiness with his “political positions”.
“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he announced on Twitter.
He went on to say that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589948364791386112


“Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, it’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best,” he said.
He added that he would submit his resignation in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani tomorrow.

PTI leaders extend support to Khokhar​

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari termed Khokhar’s announcement “most unfortunate”.
“Your principled positions on human rights issues have been unwavering and beyond party politics. Senate will be poorer with your resignation,” she tweeted.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589958461114454016


PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said Khokhar’s “name will remain in history”.
He also hinted at an invitation to join Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) by saying that the doors of PTI were open for “brave and righteous people like you”.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589963945045262336


Ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry said that although Khokhar lost the senatorship, he had gained “unmatched respect”.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589956313995698176


PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that Kokhar had shown courage and was “consistent in his view”, adding that dynastic parties had no ideology and hence could not tolerate individuals like him.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589971793162665984
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
7,000
-7
10,987
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hahaha no principles can be expected from a land mafia family murderers of hundreds. Grabbed land from hundreds of poor families. You heard it right mustafa khokhar is the nephew of gangster taji khokhar son of mustafa nawaz khokhar another political thug and right hand of zardari. Their dera is not far from where I live , every time I pass I see gangsters and 302 fugitives guarding their main gate.
This resignation is just a political move because they sensed the upcoming danger.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI's Shakoor Shad challenges NA resignation in IHC
Replies
6
Views
204
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment
Replies
0
Views
81
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Court strikes down byelection order for NA-246, casts doubt on PTI resignations
Replies
5
Views
176
Verve
Verve
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Tayyaba Gul’s allegations: Khursheed Shah asks Imran Khan to quit PTI leadership
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
6K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
PTI leaders claim Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from Senate premises; FIA says no arrest has been made
Replies
1
Views
143
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom