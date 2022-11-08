Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigning from Senate over PPP leadership’s unhappiness with his ‘political positions’Dawn.com Published November 8, 2022 Updated 23 minutes ago
61
PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said on Tuesday that he had “gladly” agreed to resign from the upper house of parliament after a senior party leader had conveyed the leadership’s unhappiness with his “political positions”.
“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he announced on Twitter.
He went on to say that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.
“Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, it’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best,” he said.
He added that he would submit his resignation in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani tomorrow.
PTI leaders extend support to KhokharFormer human rights minister Shireen Mazari termed Khokhar’s announcement “most unfortunate”.
“Your principled positions on human rights issues have been unwavering and beyond party politics. Senate will be poorer with your resignation,” she tweeted.
PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said Khokhar’s “name will remain in history”.
He also hinted at an invitation to join Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) by saying that the doors of PTI were open for “brave and righteous people like you”.
Ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry said that although Khokhar lost the senatorship, he had gained “unmatched respect”.
PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that Kokhar had shown courage and was “consistent in his view”, adding that dynastic parties had no ideology and hence could not tolerate individuals like him.