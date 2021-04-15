Must see: World first real L4 auto pilot system on car (not in lab), ready to go

Huawei launched its first Auto pilot system，three car manufacturer, including Beijing Auto, Guangzhou Auto and Changan Auto, as well as Germany's Porsche will employ Huawei's auto pilot system.The video is recorded on Huawei and Beijing Auto's AroFox S, which has Huawei system installed, just look at the last few mins of the video to see how this auto system handle very complicated situation even give human driver a headache:The first model which has this Huawei auto pilot system installed will be Beijing Auto's AroFox S (JiHu, see picture below), launched today: