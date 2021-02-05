What's new

Must see: Explosive video exposes MI6 links to Alexei Navalny

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
792
3
2,283
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Must see: Explosive video exposes MI6 links to Alexei Navalny

RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports on new evidence of links between MI6 and Russian opposition figure and activist Alexei Navalny. Then author and professor of international human rights Dan Kovalik joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the role of the US and UK in fomenting political discord in Russia and other countries.


No surprise English terrorists from MI6 support that racist thug Navalny.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
8,935
-2
11,347
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
DAYYUM! This needs to be CC'd or dubbed into russian and made viral on russian social media.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom