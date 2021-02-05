Must see: Explosive video exposes MI6 links to Alexei Navalny

RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports on new evidence of links between MI6 and Russian opposition figure and activist Alexei Navalny. Then author and professor of international human rights Dan Kovalik joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the role of the US and UK in fomenting political discord in Russia and other countries.No surprise English terrorists from MI6 support that racist thug Navalny.