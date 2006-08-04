Must Read : The China Trap

The China trap

This is almost like prostituting ourselves, where we surrender our honor and dignity in exchange for money. And just like many of them, we are trapped and can’t get out. ​ By Antonio Contreras September 5, 2020

This is the one that has a history of encroaching into our exclusive economic zones, ramming our fishing vessels and leaving our fishermen to their death had they not been rescued by the Vietnamese, and the one whose megalomaniac leaders fixated on image building left the world in the dark on a virus that has now infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands and has devastated world economies, including ours.

THIS is not about the Chinese people, lest someone accuse me of being engaged in racist rhetoric and Sinophobia.And we have this problem, which for all intents and purposes is because we have a president, who has reneged on his promise to fight for our interests.President Rodrigo Duterte could have played hardball with the United States if he indeed wanted to project an independent foreign policy. But he could have done so also without playing it soft on China.After all, we had the upper hand. We had just been handed an important victory by the arbitral court at The Hague. In fact, as candidate Duterte, he evoked a future leader who was poised to slug it out with Xi Jinping. We can still vividly remember his threat to ride a jet ski in the rough waters of the West Philippine Sea bearing our flag to impress on China that he was raring to play hardball.But somewhere between that moment and the time he won and became President, something mind-changing must have happened. The President who was in war mode with practically everyone, from the oligarchic Lopezes to Leila de Lima to Maria Ressa to the petty drug criminals to the corrupt public officials, became limp and neutered. He and his apologists both in government and in social media began to mouth the Chinese line of defense, acting as if they are on China’s side. They were the ones who diminished the value of the arbitral ruling by calling it a useless piece of paper.They even blamed the government of former president Benigno Aquino 3rd for what they painted as a monumental blunder of bringing the issue to the international tribunal. These are the people who blamed Aquino for what they interpret as the cause of us losing some of our claims in the West Philippine Sea as a result of the ruling, yet they are also now the ones who would dismiss the important victories that we have actually won. They would diminish the value of the ruling because we lost our claims that are not in accordance with international law, but dismiss the more important ruling that negated the dubious fiction that China has been hoisting at our faces, its imaginary, idiotic, historically deficient nine-dash line.This, even as any international relations expert will tell you that China has no interest in a shooting war. It’s modus of operation is on the economic front, where it cultivates a form of economic dependency in the guise of giving loan assistance, setting the trap for smaller countries to fry in their own oil of corruption or incapacity, or both, that they will be unable to pay, and they would offer their resources and sovereignty for China’s redemption as forms of payment.This is what happened to us. This is what our President has lost for us to China. Every time Delfin Lorenzana or Teodoro Locsin Jr. speak of our right to the West Philippine Sea, appearing to contradict their principal for whom they serve as alter egos, one can only but grimace at how pathetic we have become, performing like puppets in a shadow theater, asserting a right given to us by the arbitral tribunal but which has been trashed and wasted by the President himself who called it a useless piece of paper. It was undermined when he offered China free fishing rights to our exclusive economic zones, or EEZs, by mere verbal agreement.No one wants to admit that we have been trapped by our President’s failure to consistently assert our claim, in exchange for money that he would need for his ambitious infrastructure program. We are now beginning to feel the heat of being cooked and fried in our own oil in the way the construction of the Sangley Airport in Cavite is unfolding. He is now forced to continue a project with a Chinese company whose parent company is accused by the US of participating in the illegal annexation, through the building of artificial islands, of the Spratlys in the West Philippine Sea. He has practically tied our hands, where we now trade our sovereignty for our material needs.And this is something that cannot be dismissed as fake news, considering that even Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. was so outraged that he recommended the termination of the contract, a recommendation that the President, as expected, did not heed. Cavite Gov. Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla Jr. showed more courage when he said he was ready to give up the project had the President terminated the contract. Unfortunately, such decisions are above Remulla’s pay grade.