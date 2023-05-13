"Muslims with more than 2 children will be sent to jail" - Hindu Leader Pravin Togadia

MP: Controversial statement of Praveen Togadia- 'Muslims who give birth to more than two children...'
MP News: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief Praveen Togadia said that one lakh centers are being built in the country in the second phase of Hindu awakening. In this, along with giving many facilities to Hindus, they will be linked to the platform.By: Sheikh Shakeel | Updated at : 12 May 2023 10:31 PM (IST)
(Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief Praveen Togadia) ( Image Source : PTI )
Narmadapuram: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (Rashtriya Bajrang Dal) chief Pravin Togadia reached Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) late on Thursday night. On reaching here, he was warmly welcomed by the workers of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal. During this, Praveen Togadia has given a controversial statement regarding the country's minority community. Holding Muslims responsible for the increasing population of the country, he said that we will not allow the population of Muslims in India to increase.
Praveen Togadia said that after the population control law is made in the country, Muslims who produce more than 2 children will not get government ration, free education in government schools and free services in hospitals, loans from banks, government jobs. He said that if they still give birth to a child, they will put them in jail for 10 years. Togadia also said a big thing about Hindus. He said that the government of the country will be controlled by the Hindus, the constitution will be amended that no one other than a Hindu will be allowed to be made on important posts like PM, CM, Minister, DM, SP, Collector and Judge in the country. All this is possible.
10 years in jail for Muslims who produce more than 2 children - Togadia
Praveen Togadia, president of the International Hindu Council, said that we will not allow the number of Muslims to increase in India. Muslims who produce more than two children will be deprived of all government facilities and those who do not follow the rules will be put in jail for 10 years. In this matter, there is no need for Hindus to fear, there will be no restriction on them.
Togadia gave this statement regarding the ban on Bajrang Dal
Togadia has also reacted to Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. Togadia said, 'Neither is anyone going to ban it nor is it going to be imposed. This was the election of Karnataka. Noora was wrestling to please the voters. Hindus have nothing to fear. There will be no restriction.
Togadia is working for the second phase of Hindu awakening
Togadia said that we have done a successful movement regarding Ram Janmabhoomi. Now we are working for the second phase of Hindu Jagran. For this, one lakh centers are being built across the country, in which one crore Hindus will join. We will connect through Hanuman Chalisa. With the help of these centers, poor Hindu families will be given free health, education and legal help.
