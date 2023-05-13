What's new

"Muslims with more than 2 children will be sent to jail" - Hindu Leader Pravin Togadia

MP: Controversial statement of Praveen Togadia- 'Muslims who give birth to more than two children...'​

MP News: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief Praveen Togadia said that one lakh centers are being built in the country in the second phase of Hindu awakening. In this, along with giving many facilities to Hindus, they will be linked to the platform.​

By: Sheikh Shakeel | Updated at : 12 May 2023 10:31 PM (IST)


Praveen Togadia controversial statement said Muslims have more than 2 children will go to jail

(Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief Praveen Togadia) ( Image Source : PTI )
Narmadapuram: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (Rashtriya Bajrang Dal) chief Pravin Togadia reached Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) late on Thursday night. On reaching here, he was warmly welcomed by the workers of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal. During this, Praveen Togadia has given a controversial statement regarding the country's minority community. Holding Muslims responsible for the increasing population of the country, he said that we will not allow the population of Muslims in India to increase.

Praveen Togadia said that after the population control law is made in the country, Muslims who produce more than 2 children will not get government ration, free education in government schools and free services in hospitals, loans from banks, government jobs. He said that if they still give birth to a child, they will put them in jail for 10 years. Togadia also said a big thing about Hindus. He said that the government of the country will be controlled by the Hindus, the constitution will be amended that no one other than a Hindu will be allowed to be made on important posts like PM, CM, Minister, DM, SP, Collector and Judge in the country. All this is possible.

10 years in jail for Muslims who produce more than 2 children - Togadia
Praveen Togadia, president of the International Hindu Council, said that we will not allow the number of Muslims to increase in India. Muslims who produce more than two children will be deprived of all government facilities and those who do not follow the rules will be put in jail for 10 years. In this matter, there is no need for Hindus to fear, there will be no restriction on them.

Togadia gave this statement regarding the ban on Bajrang Dal
Togadia has also reacted to Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. Togadia said, 'Neither is anyone going to ban it nor is it going to be imposed. This was the election of Karnataka. Noora was wrestling to please the voters. Hindus have nothing to fear. There will be no restriction.

Togadia is working for the second phase of Hindu awakening
Togadia said that we have done a successful movement regarding Ram Janmabhoomi. Now we are working for the second phase of Hindu Jagran. For this, one lakh centers are being built across the country, in which one crore Hindus will join. We will connect through Hanuman Chalisa. With the help of these centers, poor Hindu families will be given free health, education and legal help.

MP: प्रवीण तोगड़िया का विवादित बयान- 'दो से अधिक बच्चे पैदा करने वाले मुसलमानों को...'

MP News: राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल के प्रमुख प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने कहा कि हिंदू जागरण के दूसरे चरण में देश में एक लाख केंद्र बन रहे हैं. इसमें हिंदुओं को कई सुविधाओं देने के साथ उन्हें मंच से जोड़ा जाएगा.
this guys sounds crass and ignorant.

curious: anyone know if muslims of India, bangaldesh and pakistan multiply at remarkably faster rate than hindus or christians?
 
ProudThamizhan said:
curious: anyone know if muslims of India, bangaldesh and pakistan multiply at remarkably faster rate than hindus or christians?
Not sure, but what he may be alluding to is the upcoming population regulation law.. which is still a bill at this stage.

Population Control Bill, 2019 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Honestly, we really could do with lesser people of all hues here. The ol' "har aangan me bas do hi phool ugaying"

or impose a dissuasive/deterring tax on no. 3 onward with a progressive monetary penalty for each transgression for everyone.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
this guys sounds crass and ignorant.

curious: anyone know if muslims of India, bangaldesh and pakistan multiply at remarkably faster rate than hindus or christians?
Ya they do. Population of Pakistan (erstwhile west pakistan) has become 7 times of what it was in1947 whereas that of India has multiplied to about 4 times since then. Also, Percentage of muslims in total population of India has gone from 9% in 1947 to 15% today. Bangladesh implemented an effective birth control programme starting in the 70s which has helped in preventing about 100 million children from being birthed but still it is extremely overpopulated.Although, birth rates among all religious groups are dwindling but it is still higher among muhammadens.
 
wildlens said:
This guy is just a motormouth. Ignore
This Hindu has been in leadership positions for national Hindu organisations but pajeets will try to convince you he's just a "motormouth" and to ignore him. Why don't you tell your Hindu brothers who follow him to ignore him instead of us?
 
If one compares this person's statement to other ones advocating to rip fetuses out of the bellies of Muslim women, he would come out as the non violent Gandhi of present times. Fanaticism and extreme hatred is part of an Indians lifestyle in 2023.
 
El Sidd said:
If one compares this person's statement to other ones advocating to rip fetuses out of the bellies of Muslim women, he would come out as the non violent Gandhi of present times. Fanaticism and extreme hatred is part of an Indians lifestyle in 2023.
RSS hindutva terrorists are animals and should be treated as such.

In Norway, after WW2 we lined up nazi-corroborators and sent them to hell …just to illustrate a solution
 
Sandwalk said:
RSS hindutva terrorists are animals and should be treated as such.

In Norway, after WW2 we lined up nazi-corroborators and sent them to hell …just to illustrate a solution
But before WW2 everyone was appeasing them like they are appeasing India due her financial blackmail of the global markets.
 
hatehs said:
Jahil poojari, how can he be alluding to a bill when he's specifically talking about Muslims?
Yes, but what he doesn't mention is that the upcoming law will apply to all.

Muslims, on account of their reproductive prowess, as you well must know... momineens are extremely virile studs. Unko it'll effect a bit more on average, but there are also Hindus, Sikhs, Xtians etc who make a lot of babies, so they also going to be lapetofied.

Think of it like taxation, rich folk pay a lot more than random small time earners

Not in Pakistan, we know, where mostly nobody pays any taxes.. but generally.

Sandwalk said:
In Norway, after WW2 we lined up nazi-corroborators and sent them to hell …just to illustrate a solution
:rolleyes: ok Erik.
 

