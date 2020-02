I believe when you are belonging to a religion, you tend to follow the teachings for that religion including the upbringing of your children according to the religion you are part ofThe backlash I believe is correct as Mr. Shammi clearly is confusing his little daughterI believe one time a colleague of mine doped me into going to church and then he offered me conversion I had to stand and of course listened to the whole Religious sermon that happens in church, it was a very strange situation for me as they started to pray. I was not thinking it would be a prayer session I was just there to meet my friend / old work colleague who I have not seen for while he had invited me with offering of dinner I was not aware it was Church settingBut in my heart stated my acceptance of Allah and Kalama"There is one Allah and Mohammad is his last messenger"At the same time I remembered the Prophet's words to respect other's and did not trash my friend who had (played a trick for me to be in church), I understood he was there with his family his children and his peers, I wished perhaps when Prophet Essa (Jesus) would eventually be on earth he will guide some people back to correct path.During my whole ordeal I was just standing there lowering my head out of respect for the people who were there and hoping no one notices that I am not praying and feels offended it was not my intent to offent anyone there