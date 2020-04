"Tabligh people were not sensitive to the coronavirus situation. There are examples of other (religious) groups being worse offenders, but it's easy to make Muslims scapegoats. Now the government and media are using them to defame Muslims and Islam. The ruling party's Hindutva agenda clearly targets Muslims," Khan said.

The Indian news headlines that followed when nine Malaysians were barred from traveling on an evacuation flight to Kuala Lumpur on April 5 by Delhi airport authorities present them as some kind of criminals. They may have visited the Nizamuddin area – where the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat are located – but were not among those evacuated from the Markaz building by police. The Malaysians were staying in different places and wanted to leave India when an evacuation flight was made available by the Malaysian government for stranded Malaysians.