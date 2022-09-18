Muslims(Pakistanis) and RSS Hindus(Indians) Non-Stop Clashes In Leicester(UK)

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
It all started with a cricket match on the 28th of August and now has turned into a nightmare for the UK authorities. The streets of Leicester are simmering with tension where Indians have a healthy majority, the Muslims are fighting back. Many people have been arrested and injured but things are far away from cooling down.
Large-scale disorder breaks out in Leicester
Officers tried to hold back crowds amid tensions involving young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
