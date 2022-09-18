What's new

Muslims(Pakistanis) and RSS Hindus(Indians) Non-Stop Clashes In Leicester(UK)

It all started with a cricket match on the 28th of August and now has turned into a nightmare for the UK authorities. The streets of Leicester are simmering with tension where Indians have a healthy majority, the Muslims are fighting back. Many people have been arrested and injured but things are far away from cooling down.
www.bbc.co.uk

Large-scale disorder breaks out in Leicester

Officers tried to hold back crowds amid tensions involving young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
www.bbc.co.uk
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571196340369063937
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571223601495277569
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571568271786381313
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571552383930597376
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571417308509216768
 
This is the fault of the police and their incompetence, if the police were sincere in doing their jobs properly then neither of these uncivilised clowns would have the guts to touch each other in the first place. When you have Hindu and Muslim immigrants starting communal clashes in a 1st world country like the UK, the authorities are really doing something wrong as its their duty to prevent such incidents.
 
After winning the first T20 match the Indians thought they could subdue the Pakistani community. Contrary to their expectations the Pakistanis have fought back. Many from other cities have arrived in Leicester to teach them a lesson.
 
Hindutva RSS extremism going global

I fear for the Muslims living in India, they're victims of genocide. Even celebrities are not even spared from RSS terrorists

ESHWSOpVAAAB31Z.jpg
 
That's exactly it. Hindus have never had gangs in the UK, yet now since the UK has been allowing masses of them into the country that 3rd world nationalistic village idiot mentality has come over. The difference is these street shitters don't realise this isn't India, its the UK where Pakistanis have been living for decades and can defend themselves fiercely if provoked.
 
The same PMLN who is heading negotiations with Israeli president through its delegation? Sorry, stop shedding your crocodile tears.

FT79b5MXEAA8gUb.jpeg
FT79b2wWQAUhcSC.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530939591594745858


PTI, Imran Khan first raised Hindutva extremism problem on UN General Assembly. PMLN doesn't even come close for comparison.
 
What is this BS?

I have been up and down the country this entire week, and NOTHING IS HAPPENING.

It might be small clashes in certain areas, but majorly, nothing is happening. The Media is blowing this out of proportion to cause a Hindu and Muslim divide in the UK

Don’t believe the fake news
 
Today an old man in rugby told a group of youngster

Shame on you. Go to Leicester and sort the Hindus. This was a very bad miscalculation by Hindus...Pakistani muslism will have you for lunch and beef burgers will be served
 

