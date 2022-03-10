What's new

Muslims of Uttar Pradesh: 'The police killed our son, but no-one believes us'

انڈیا کی ریاست اتر پردیش میں انتخابات کے نتائج کا انتظار کیا جا رہا ہے۔ چیف منسٹر یوگی آدتیاناتھ کا دعویٰ ہے کہ ریاست کو لوگوں کے لیے زیادہ محفوظ بنایا گیا ہے۔ 🇮🇳🗳️ سنہ 2019 میں ریاست اترپردیش میں محمد رئیس کو اس وقت فائرنگ کر کے قتل کر دیا گیا جب وہ شہریت کے ایک متنازع قانون کے خلاف احتجاج کر رہے تھے۔ بی بی سی نے رئیس کے والد سے دوبارہ ملاقات کی جو اب بھی انصاف کے منتظر ہیں۔

The results of the elections in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are awaited. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that the state has been made safer for the people. In 2019, Muhammad Raees was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh while protesting against a controversial citizenship law. The BBC reunites with Raees' father, who is still awaiting justice.

